Virginia Tech Lands Commitment of 3-Star South Carolina RB Chance Black

The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up commitment No. 8 in the class of 2021 on Wednesday night when 3-star South Carolina running back Chance Black made his pledge to the Hokies.

Black a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Dorman High in Roebuck, S.C., plays running back in high school. When he arrives in Blacksburg, he’s expected to play a similar role to incoming transfer Raheem Blackshear.

The Hokies didn’t recruit Black simply as a running back. The plan for Blackshear — whenever he is eligible — is to be used in the backfield, the slot and split out wide. This is what the coaching staff sees in Black, too. He's a versatile athlete with great speed and athleticism.

Black had just 10 offers and the Hokies were first to extend an offer last summer after seeing him work out. He is a player the staff is much higher on than the recruiting industry at the current time.

His recruitment momentum with the Hokies really started to heat up over the last few weeks, as some of the major recruiting services pegged Black as a likely pledge to Virginia Tech.

Could Black be a diamond in the rough for the 2021 class? The staff certainly hopes so.

Black rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 2019. He also caught 20 passes for 370 yards and five scores.

Black is the third prospect to commit to Virginia Tech over the last week and a half, joining 3-star WR Jaylen Jones and 3-star ATH Jalen Stroman as the newest addition to the recruiting class.

After Black’s commitment, the Hokies move up to No. 49 in 247Sports team rankings for 2021.