Virginia Tech Offers 2021 Tennessee Offensive Lineman Bryce Goodner

Virginia Tech has been recruiting 2021 Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner for quite a while, but Goodner had yet to receive a scholarship offer from the Hokies.

That changed over the weekend, as Goodner announced that Virginia Tech officially extended him a scholarship.

The 6'3" 300 lbs. Goodner has played guard at the high school level at McMinn High School in Athens, Tennessee. He boasts a number of Division I offers, but the Virginia Tech offer is his best scholarship to date, and one of the first official scholarships from a Power 5 program.

While Goodner is not currently ranked by any of the major recruiting services, expect that to change in the near future. The COVID-19 environment has made high school prospect evaluation more difficult than in years past for recruiting services, especially for high school players from smaller schools.

Goodner was an all-state guard in Tennessee last season and was the Region 2 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year. 

Goodner can clearly play, and has the size to be a competent guard at the collegiate level - there's no question about that.

The real question is around what his ultimate ceiling could be and how quickly he can develop to play at the next level. Once he sees the field, he should hold his own, but can he be an all-conference lineman? That's where the real discussion can be had around Goodner.

It is safe to say that Virginia Tech is a major player in Goodner's recruitment now that a scholarship has been offered, but how fast will he make a decision and where do the Hokies fit?

Tech is likely at the top of his list given his other offers, but the staff will need to wait on a decision from him, as there has been no reported timetable given by Goodner for his college choice.

Regardless, Hokies fans should prepare, as Goodner could very well be the next offensive lineman that Virginia Tech adds to its 2021 class.

