AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Defensive Back Chamarri Conner

Ryan Hartman

We continue our recruiting rewind series here at SI Hokies, as we evaluate current contributors to the Virginia Tech football team, review their recruitment, and evaluate which current Hokies recruits draw similar comparisons.

Next up is junior defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Conner was listed as 6’0’’ 193 lbs. coming out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. His 247 composite ranking finished at .8975 and he was the 317th-ranked prospect in the country by 247 and the 24th-best safety. 

His offer list was pretty impressive with the likes of Michigan, Florida, South Carolina and Michigan State, in addition to the Hokies. He never wavered much in his recruitment and seemed to be a strong Hokie commit throughout after he gave his verbal pledge to Justin Fuente and the coaching staff. 

His high school film shows him playing way above his listed size. Conner lined up all over the field in high school and had some very diverse tape that showed a complete football player with a knack for defense. 

The film shows him lining up as an outside linebacker, tracking the ball carrier on the edge with collisions that are jarring. He was even shown in a three point stance coming off the edge of the line in some cases as well. 

Conner's best qualities are showcased in the secondary tracking down and delivering unwelcomed wallops to receivers and running backs. Some of the blows he delivers would bring Tech fans back to the days of Kam Chancellor. Conner has shown similar versatility at the next level as a Hokie as well. 

At the collegiate level, Conner has not lost that tracking ability one bit. One of his greatest assets as a defender is closing down gaps and delivering vicious hits. He is a player that opposing defenses will need to plan for and opposing skill players will lose sleep over the day before they see him.

Recent recruit comparison: 2021 3-Star VA Safety Jalen Stroman 

Stroman is currently a verbal commit for the Hokies in the 2021 class after committing to the program in late May. Much like Conner, he is listed at 6’1’’ 190 lbs. He will add some weight to that frame under Coach Hilgart and the strength staff as well. 

The physicality of Stroman is what makes this comparison so striking. Stroman, like Conner, has played all over the field in high school, but has been seen most often as a safety. 

In the box, Stroman fills a hole and plants the running back. In the secondary, Stroman is also someone who receivers must be aware of, as his hits are impressive. Like Conner, he shows the same ability to track down the receiver or ball carrier and finish with a strong tackle. 

Stroman may be used similarly to Conner because of his versatility and body type that provides him the ability to be used all over the field. Expect Stroman to come in and gain size and improve on his technique, but Hokie fans will come to love his versatility and hard-hitting mentality at the collegiate level.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw named to Outland Award watch list

Darrisaw, who is one of the conference's top offensive linemen, found himself on the Outland Award watch list

Bryan Manning

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Report: Power 5 conferences working to finalize COVID-19 testing protocols

According to a report from SI's Ross Dellenger, the Power 5 conferences are working to finalize uniform testing procedures for fall sports

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Markevious Brown is an SI All-American candidate

Brown, a 4-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Rayshard Ashby named to Butkus Award watch list

Ashby, who is one of the ACC's top linebackers, has been named to the Butkus Award watch list, which honors the nation's top player at the position

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech leads ACC with four selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

SI Publishers selected the ACC All-Conference Team, and the Hokies were well-represented

Mike McDaniel

Social media helps former Hokies running back J.C. Coleman find old jersey

Former Virginia Tech running back J.C. Coleman searched for an old game-worn jersey. Twitter helped him find it.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92