Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Rooting Guide Heading into Conference Tournament Weekend
The Hokies' season has been wrapped up for now after they lost to the Clemson Tigers in the second round of the ACC Tournament. With that, Tech's fate has been put in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee to allow an at-large bid for the ACC program.
Tech currently has a national RPI ranking of 54th--with enough teams ahead of them earning conference championships placements, the Hokies could squeeze their way into an at-large selection.
Here's a guide on who to root for heading into a full weekend of conference play:
Starting in the Hokies' conference, the ACC, there were a handful of bubble teams to keep an eye on to make a lasting impact in tournament play. Tech, alongside the Virginia Cavaliers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, looked to make a deep run, for at the bare minimum, to earn an at-large bid.
The three programs combined for one win in tournament action, with the Hokies picking up the sole win in the opening round against the Stanford Cardinal.
Root for the three-seeded Tar Heels to pick up a victory over Boston College Friday afternoon. A semifinal appearance for the fourteen-seeded Eagles could give the committee reason to place them in the round of 64.
The Big-12 Tournament has produced a bare-bones result, with only two upsets happening so far in all of the action--both being the two main bubble teams that the Hokies potentially be fighting with, the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kansas State Wildcats.
The semifinals are set down the line, one through four seeded, with all four decorated programs more than likely proving themselves in the regular season to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
The recent merger of the Big 10 Conference with a few ex-Pac 12 schools has helped the conference's overall RPI. The conference will likely bolster the fewest schools in the national tournament out of the Power Four conferences, with projections having the only locks out of the conference, being West Coast programs--barring a team punching their ticket with a tournament victory.
The semifinal slate will be filled in today for the Big 10 tournament, with Penn State and Iowa both claiming spots already. They are making good cases for the committee to give them a placement over Tech on the national stage.
RPI plays a vital role in determining who will fill the 16 regional brackets, and the SEC has the highest conference RPI.
Up and down, the entire conference is decorated enough to earn at-large bids for the tournament, following the infamous 'It Just Means More' motto. The only proverbial bubble team heading into the tournament was the fourteen-seeded Texas A&M Aggies, similarly to the Eagles--have been tearing up conference play and will play LSU Friday night for a semifinals opportunity.
Root for the Tigers to eliminate the Aggies' momentum and deter the committee from giving the SEC another at-large bid for the best conference in baseball.
The Hokies need a lot of luck if they wish to keep their season alive. Follow along a track-list of baseball slates Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to see how each conference tournament will wrap up for Selection Monday.
Thirty-two teams will punch their ticket on Sunday with conference championship victories across the nation, for some, it will be their first journey onto the grandest college baseball stage of them all. For others, it will be more than six decades of dominance in the making for programs to set their mark in Omaha down the road.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Football: Enter Sandman Named College Football's No. 1 Gameday Tradition
Virginia Tech Baseball: Can the Hokies Still Make NCAA Tournament Play?
Virginia Tech Football: What you need to know about each of Virginia Tech's opponents