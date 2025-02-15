How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The two premier programs in Virginia will face off in their second matchup this month. The Hokies and Cavaliers are both not playing to expectations this season, but there couldn’t be a more meaningful game for both of these squads.
The Cavs have been hovering around .500 and their record currently stands at 12-12, tied with Pitt and Notre Dame in the ACC standings. Virginia also has one of the hardest schedules left in the ACC. After their matchup against Virginia Tech, they face off against Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Florida State, and a road matchup against Syracuse. The ‘Hoos would have to pull some upsets to stay at .500, but that mission to finish the season with a winning record really starts today.
The ‘Hoos have all-time control over the series, but in recent memory, this game has been a toss up. In the last ten matchups, both teams are 5-5 and no team has had a win streak of more than two. Virginia Tech has won the past two matchups, scoring exactly 75 points in both games. Most recently was the 75-74 win in Charlottesville, and before that was a 75-41 win in Blacksburg. The Hokies haven’t lost in Cassell Stadium since 2020 when Virginia won 56-53. In recent history, the home team tends to win in this rivalry. Mike Young does a great job of managing the Blacksburg crowd, and it shows.
The Hokies are in a different spot than their Virginia counterpart. The Hokies are 11-13 after winning three out of their last four. Virginia Tech’s season started off rough, battling injuries, losing to Jacksonville, and starting slow in conference play. Tobi Lawal, Brandon Rechsteiner, and some others have been essential to the Hokies success. Mike Young is still one of the most underrated head coaches in the ACC as he has progressed this squad so much from where they started in 2024.
This will be a big matchup for both squads, if Virginia wins they are a game over .500, and if Virginia Tech wins they extend their win streak in this series to three. The largest win streak since Virginia from 2019-2020.
Both schools are coming off some hot wins against tough ACC programs. The Cavaliers dominated Georgia Tech (75-61) and Pitt (73-57) in back to back matchups. The Hokies have wins against Virginia, Notre Dame, and Florida State in their last four games.
How to Watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech
TV: The CW Network
Thom Brennaman, PxP
Mike Gminski, Analyst
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Zach Mackey, PxP
Mike Burnop, Analyst
Tip-off Time: 2 p.m. ET
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Odds
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is listed as a 1.5-point favorite. FanDuel Sportsbook the over/under is listed at 127.5 and the moneyline is set at -128 for Virginia Tech and +106 for Virginia.
