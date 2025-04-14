Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Three-Star LB Joshua Pittman, Third Commit for 2026 Class
King's Fork linebacker Joshua Pittman has committed to Virginia Tech, making him the first defensive commitment of the 2026 class. Pittman had 14 offers reported by 247Sports.com, and two additional schools reported on On3.com.
The Hokies beat out four ACC schools in Duke, Pitt, North Carolina, and Syracuse. Michigan State, West Virginia, and Indiana were among some of the other names interested in Pittman.
Pittman initially indicated he'd be making his decision after his visits concluded in June or July. The Hokies presumably made him an offer he couldn't resist.
In his latest season at King's Fork, Pittman was active in the backfield. He often ran by tackles on the edge to shut down option runs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. He has good speed off the line of scrimmage combined with patience when pursuing the pocket.
Pittman's 6'3 frame stands out early. He does a good job closing in on plays, even if they're shoe-string tackles. One thing he'll have to gain consistency with is his pad height. He can come off the line scrimmage too upright and force himself to be thrown off balance. This, combined with his slender 210 lb. weight, can throw off his ability to set the edge. Pittman will have to prioritize bulking up upon arrival next year.
His potential as a run-stopper is very present on tape. Some downs he'll let the play develop into the defense's scheme, others he'll shut it down before things can even get going. While he's a very raw linebacker prospect, he has a lot of potential as an edge rusher.
Pittman has the tools to come on and off the line of scrimmage. When asked about where he sees his fit, he said, "I like rushing the passer. I mean, I can do both. I can stand-up, play a linebacker (role) or whatever. So, I feel like I'm a great fit for any team as a player, as a person."
Sam Siefkes and the rest of his staff see Pittman as a traditional edge. He would need to fill out his frame if this is where he lands on the depth chart. They'd likely want to see him get closer to 225 lbs. by the time he cracks the rotation. While that's no easy task, it's certainly possible.
The race at defensive end is wide open for the Hokies. Life after Antwaun Powell-Ryland means the next men up have meteor-sized shoes to fill. This isn't a one-year solution for Virginia Tech either, so Pittman will be a part of that race the moment he arrives in Blacksburg.