2025 NFL Draft: Which Teams Are The Top Landing Spots For Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten?
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and with the NFL Combine now in the rearview mirror and free agency set to begin, how the draft may play out is becoming clearer. One of the deepest positions in the draft this season is running back. Last year's Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty is seen as the No. 1 back in the draft this year, but there could be other round one contenders, such as Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten.
Tuten was one of the big winners of the combine, running a 4.32 40-yard dash and finishing near the top of most position drills.
- Height: 5'9"
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 29 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 (1.49 10-yard split)- (Best among running backs
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 40.50"-(Best among running backs)
- Broad Jump: 10'10" (Fourth best among running backs)
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
He is one of the most explosive backs in the draft who might have his best football ahead of him. Because this is a deep position in the draft and running backs don't get drafted as high as they used to, where could Tuten land next month? Here are some potential landing spots.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have been linked to Jeanty in the first round with the No. 6 pick, but this team has a lot of different needs and could opt to take a running back later. If they do, I think Tuten would be a great fit alongside new Raiders QB Geno Smith.
Chicago Bears
The Bears are another team that is seen as a potential Jeanty landing spot in the first round, but like the Raiders, they have a lot of other needs and might be better off waiting to round 2 or 3. With new head coach Ben Johnson (former Lions offensive coordinator) running the show, why not take a back with similar explosiveness to Jahmyr Gibbs? While not quite as good as Gibbs was coming out of Alabama, Tuten has the same home run potential as a runner and receiving threat and should fit in this new offense.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are in the market for a new running back and Tuten would add a new element to the offense that they have not had in recent years. Dallas needs to add more weapons around Dak Prescott and a running back like Tuten would be a great addition.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos have used a variety of running backs over the year under Sean Payton, but they could be looking for a lead running back who could be used in multiple ways in Payton's offense.
Los Angeles Chargers
It is no secret that Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football and it would be pretty stunning if the Chargers did not take a running back at some point in this draft. In a recent mock draft before the combine, Tuten was mocked to the Chargers and that was before he put on a show. If Tuten is a surprise first round pick, this could be the landing spot.
Below is the scouting report from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein
Overview
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.
