Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Stanford
1. Matilda Ekh Leads The Way!
In the first half, Matilda Ekh led the way for the Hokies scoring the basketball with 13 points and didn't miss a single shot. The rest of the team struggled in the first half shooting 5 of 18 from the field. To end the game, Ekh scored 18 points and dished out 5 assists but was held relatively quiet through much of the second half partly due to the easy opportunities being taken.
2. Rebounding
The Hokies out-rebounded Stanford in the first half, 23 to 9 and Rose Micheaux was able to grab over her season average of rebounds in the first half of 9 and tied Stanford for the first-half rebounds. To end the game, the Hokies couldn't get much to transfer points but they won the rebound battle 42-32.
3. Defense
The Hokies had a dominant first half defensively forcing turnovers and holding Stanford to just 3 assists in the half. The Hokies held Stanford to under 40% shooting to end the first half and kept everyone else besides Clardy in check. Even though this happened in the first half, this wouldn't be the same story for the second half as the Hokies ended the game getting outscored 35-27 and 23-16 in the fourth quarter.
4. Turnovers
Virginia Tech turned the ball over 22 times leading to Chloe Clardy scoring a career high 30 points tonight. In the last few minutes of overtime and regulation the Hokies looked tight, leading to them being scoreless the last few minutes of regulation and overtime. The game ended with Rose Micheaux committing a turnover on a inbound play looking to tie the game for a second overtime period.
5. Rose Micheaux
Rose Micheaux was very dominant tonight on both ends of the court. Micheaux had another double tonight scoring 21 points, and grabbing 13 rebounds, good enough for her seventh double-double this season.
