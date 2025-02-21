Halftime: Virginia Tech 32, Stanford 25.#Hokies led for 17:36. Paced by Ekh's 13 pts (6-of-6 FG). Micheaux stayed out of foul trouble for a while, too, and grabbed 9 boards. VT up 23-9 on glass.



Cardinal is just 2-of-8 from distance but 8-of-16 on 2-pt shots. pic.twitter.com/YczUcmRj4E