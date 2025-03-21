Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's win vs North Carolina A&T
1. Virginia Tech's Offense Clicking Late In The First Quarter!
After getting off to a slow start and going down by 9-0, the Hokies responded with a nine-zero run, ending the first quarter with a 17-13 lead. The Hokies kept outscoring the Aggies 38-9 in the first half and eventually traded buckets with the Aggies to end things. The Hokies didn't shoot the ball well in this one, shooting 38% from the field, 33% from three, and 71% from the free-throw line.
2. Hokies Came Out Strong Defensively
Virginia Tech came out intensely defensively in the first half, getting turnovers and easy buckets. In the first half, they forced 10 turnovers and scored 11 points off of those turnovers. The Hokies held the Aggies to 45 points on 30% shooting from the field, 9% from three, and 42% from the free throw line.
3. Lani White
Lani White was very efficient for the Hokies in this game. Finishing with a team-high 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block. White shot the ball efficiently, shooting 63% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.
4. Carleigh Wenzel
Carleigh Wenzel had a good all-around performance in this one. She scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds, had two steals, and snagged two blocks. Although she didn't have the best shooting performance tonight, it didn't matter much, as the Hokies came away with the win.
5.Mackenzie Nelson
Mackenzie Nelson provided a spark plug off the bench for the Hokies tonight, scoring 11 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dished out five assists.
The Hokies will face either Wyoming or Texas Tech in the second round of the WBIT on Sunday the 23rd.
