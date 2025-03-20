All Hokies

WBIT First Round Live Updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs NC A&T Score

Will Virginia Tech get the win tonight against NC A&T to start off the WBIT on the right foot?

After being snubbed for the NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech enters the WBIT as the No. 1 overall seed and they hope to begin a long run to the title tonight when they face NC A&T at home.

This is the Hokies’ first appearance in the WBIT, a competition that is in its second year of operation. Illinois won the inaugural version of the tournament in 2024. It is Tech’s first time missing out on the NCAA tournament since COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 edition that the program was destined for. As it stands, the four-year streak from 2021-2024 ties the program record for most consecutive appearances in the NCAA along with the stretch from 2003-06.

Virginia Tech is 2-0 all-time against NC A&T in women’s basketball with the most recent meeting taking place on Dec. 28, 2012. Both games in the series took place at Cassell Coliseum. VT and NC A&T had five common opponents this season: SMU, UNC, Elon, Campbell and UNCW. The Hokies went 4-1 against the group while the Aggies were 3-4.

Stay locked in right here for the latest updates in tonight's game from Blacksburg!

1st Quarter

5:58- Hokies trail NC A&T 9-0 at the start of the game. VT is 0-8 from the field while the Aggies are 4-5.

