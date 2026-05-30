Bats Come Alive; Deacs Extend Their Season as the First Teams Fall

"Are you not entertained?" - Russell Crowe as Maximus in the 2000 movie "Gladiator."

Saturday delivered another wild day in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, following Friday’s chaos that saw four national seeds and ten of the 16 No. 2 seeds fall. The elimination round produced more familiar names joining that list, as Tennessee became the first major program officially knocked out after going 0-2 as the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Wake Forest, however, kept its season alive. The Demon Deacons defeated Binghamton in an elimination game in the Morgantown Regional, collecting 15 hits—including eight for extra bases—in the win.

Here are the results of Saturday’s first-round games:

(Teams in bold won their game; this article will be updated as games go final)

2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Saturday’s Games

Los Angeles Regional

(1) #1 UCLA (1-1) 6 - (2) Virginia Tech (0-2) 5

Virginia Tech is eliminated

(3) Cal Poly (1-0) vs. (4) Saint Mary's (1-0)

Atlanta Regional

(2) Oklahoma (1-0) 8 - (3) The Citadel (0-1) 3- conclusion of Friday's game

(3) The Citadel (1-1) 9 - (4) Illinois-Chicago (0-2) 8

Illinois-Chicago is eliminated

(1) #2 Georgia Tech (1-0) vs. (2) Oklahoma (1-0)

Athens Regional

(1) #3 Georgia (1-0) 18 - (4) Long Island (0-1) 2- conclusion of Friday's game

(2) Boston College (1-1) 8 - (4) Long Island (0-2) 4

Long Island is eliminated

(1) #3 Georgia (1-0) vs. (3) Liberty (1-0)

Auburn Regional

(2) UCF (1-0) 9 - (3) NC State (0-1) 3 - conclusion of Friday's game

(1) #4 Auburn (1-1) 17 - (3) NC State (0-2) 13

NC State is eliminated; Elliott Avent ends his legendary career as the Wolfpack's coach.

(2) UCF (1-0) vs. (4) Milwaukee (1-0)

Chapel Hill Regional

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; VCU Rams infielder Nick Flores (6) is tagged out by Tennessee Volunteers catcher Stone Lawless (27) on a steal attempt at home during game 3 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

(2) Tennessee (0-2) 4 - (4) Virginia Commonwealth (1-1) 5

Tennessee is eliminated

(1) #5 North Carolina (1-0) vs (3) East Carolina (1-0)

Austin Regional

(2) UC Santa Barbara (1-1) 15 - (4) Holy Cross (0-2) 1

Holy Cross is eliminated

(1) #6 Texas (1-0) vs. (3) Tarleton (1-0)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(2) Oklahoma State (1-1) 8 - (4) Alabama State (0-2) 7

Alabama State is eliminated

(1) #7 Alabama (1-0) vs. (3) USC-Upstate (1-0)

Gainesville Regional

(3) Troy (1-1) 15 - (4) Rider (0-2) 7

Rider is eliminated

(1) #8 Florida (1-0) vs. (2) Miami (1-0)

Hattiesburg Regional

(1) #9 Southern Miss (0-2) 11 - (2) Virginia (1-1) 15 (10 innings)

Southern Miss is eliminated; first national seed to be out

(3) Jacksonville State (1-0) vs. (4) Little Rock (1-0)

Tallahassee Regional

(1) #10 Florida State (0-1) vs. (2) Coastal Carolina (0-1) - elimination game

(3) Northern Illinois (1-0) vs. (4) St. John's (1-0)

Eugene Regional

(2) Oregon State (1-1) 9 - (4) Yale (0-2) 2

Yale is eliminated

(1) #11 Oregon (1-0) vs. (3) Washington State (1-0)

College Station Regional

(2) USC (0-1) vs. (4) Lamar (0-1) - elimination game

(1) #12 Texas A&M (2-0) vs. (3) Texas State (2-0)

Lincoln Regional

(3) Arizona State (1-1) 17 - (4) South Dakota State (0-2) 0

South Dakota State is eliminated

(1) #13 Nebraska (1-0) vs. (2) Ole Miss (1-0)

Starkville Regional

(3) Louisiana (1-1) 10 - (4) Lipscomb (0-2) 4

Lipscomb is eliminated

(1) #14 Mississippi State (1-0) vs. (2) Cincinnati (1-0)

Lawrence Regional

(3) Missouri State (0-2) 1 - (4) Northeastern (1-1) 5

Missouri State is eliminated

(1) #15 Kansas (1-0) vs. (2) Arkansas (1-0)

Morgantown Regional

(2) Wake Forest (1-1) 12 vs. (4) Binghamton (0-2) 3

Binghamton is eliminated

(1) #16 West Virginia (1-0) vs. (3) Kentucky (1-0)

Survive and advance 🎩 pic.twitter.com/qDJ2BF1ZwQ — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 30, 2026

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

Wake Forest advanced to the Sunday games in the Morgantown Regional. They will play the loser of West Virginia/Kentucky at noon on Sunday, May 21. If they win that, the will advance to the Regional Final on Sunday at 5pm ET.