College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 11 (Alabama Will Cruise Past LSU)
We are now entering the final stretch of the 2025 college football season with just four weeks remaining in the regular season. That means every game involving a ranked opponent and those in contention for a berth in a conference championship game will have a significant impact on how things shake out.
As I do every week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every Week 11 game that involves a team currently ranked in the top 25 in the AP Poll. We don't care about spreads here, all we care about is which teams come out on top.
College Football Week 11 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
Tulane vs. No. 22 Memphis Prediction and Pick
Pick: Memphis -210
Tulane's hopes of winning the AAC and capturing the fifth auto-bid in the College Football Playoff will come to an end this weekend when they face a very good Memphis squad. The Green Wave ranks just 49th in adjusted EPA per Play with a Net Success Rate of +0.5%. People are clinging on to this team living up to its preseason expectations, but it's time for us to accept they just aren't quite as good as advertised.
Northwestern vs. No. 20 USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC -650
No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -360
No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -315
No. 2 Indiana vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -550
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -10000
No. 6 Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -235
Syracuse vs. No. 18 Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -10000
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri +220
Texas A&M's pass defense has been fantastic this season, but its run defense leaves something to be desired, which could come back to haunt them against a run-first Missouri offense. 51.69% of the offensive yards gained by the Tigers come from running the football, which is the 15th-highest rate in college football. They're also extremely effective at running the football, averaging 5.64 yards per carry and ranking 28th in the country in Rush EPA. Now, they face a Texas A&M team that ranks 90th in opponent rush success rate.
Missouri is primed to hand the Aggies' their first loss of the season.
Auburn vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt -245
No. 24 Washington vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington -480
Wake Forest vs. No. 12 Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Wake Forest +205
I have been waiting for the time to fade this Virginia team and I believe this is the spot to do it. The Cavaliers aren't nearly as good as their record indicates, ranking 61st in the country in adjusted EPA per play with a net yards per play of -0.31. It's baffling that they've been able to hold on to an undefeated record in ACC play. The Demon Decons outrank them in both of those stats, coming in at 40th in adjusted EPA per play with a Net Yards per Play of +1.13.
California vs. No. 14 Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville -1600
Navy vs. No. 10 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -4500
LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama -385
