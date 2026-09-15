Fifth Year Big Man Signs With Wake Forest

Justin Abson, former Appalachian State and Georgia center, officially committed last week to Wake Forest for his fifth year of eligibility. Despite already learning a lot about this team over the summer, this addition adds a wrinkle to the team that could completely change the outlook of their season.

With a strong non-conference schedule to start the year, adding another depth piece who has played plenty of games should help the Deacons mightily. Starting the season on the right note will help set the tone for the rest of the season, and Abson will certainly help them out.

Wake picked up many promising new talents this year, including Merrimack transfer Kevair Kennedy. This new team, with players coming from all over, will have to gel if they want to succeed, and Abson should be able to fit right in.

What Will Abson Add to the Team?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball players cheer from the sidelines | Evan Harris/Wake Forest on SI

Abson's main attraction is his frame and size. Standing at 6'9", Abson has a prototypical shot-blocker build, which is the strongest attribute he brings. In his senior year at Georgia, he only averaged 2.9 points, but he averaged 1.6 blocks in just 11.5 minutes per game.

With many of the Deacons' big men leaving due to graduation or the transfer portal, Abson will be a huge help in filling the gaps that Tre'Von Spillers and others left. Along with Ring Nyeri and Vincent Chaudhri, he becomes the third forward to transfer to the Deacons this summer.

While he will not provide much scoring, the defensive versatility and experience Abson has will be extremely valuable to a younger, developing team. He can be considered the glue that will hold the team together and provide sparks of energy and intensity when needed.

What Needs to Happen for Abson to Play?

Wake Forest basketball team celebrates after beating Memphis | Wake Forest Athletics

Abson was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, so his eligibility expired right before the new rules were released regarding fifth-years. After a group of players sued the NCAA, the class of 2022 players was granted another year of eligibility by a Colorado judge.

If Abson could get an injunction from a state court, then he would be eligible to play for the upcoming season. This is similar to what other college athletes have done, with the most notable case being Trinidad Chambliss, who got an injunction from an Oxford judge to play college football for Ole Miss.

A reliable, experienced defensive presence is exactly what the Demon Deacons could use for this season, and Abson would fill that need to perfection. If he gets eligibility, he will be a vital part of Wake's season.