Miami vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Darian Mensah and the Miami Hurricanes are one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff in the 2026 season, and they’ve gotten off to a great start.

Miami has outscored its opponents by 109 points through two weeks, setting up an interesting date with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 3. Wake Forest is also 2-0 this season, knocking off Purdue in double overtime in Week 2 to stay undefeated.

Oddsmakers have set Miami as the clear favorite in this matchup, even though these teams didn’t get to face off in ACC play in 2025.

Wake Forest has wins over Akron and Purdue while the Hurricanes had a cupcake matchup in Week 2, beating an FCS team in Florida A&M by 70 points.

Can Mensah and Co. cover the spread on the road?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC showdown.

Miami vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami -21 (-108)

Wake Forest +21 (-112)

Moneyline

Miami: -1800

Wake Forest: +1000

Total

55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Miami vs. Wake Forest How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Miami record: 2-0

Wake Forest record: 2-0

Miami vs. Wake Forest Key Player to Watch

Malachi Toney, Wide Receiver, Miami

Darian Mensah is the favorite to win the Heisman this season – and for good reason – but there is a real case for Toney as the most dynamic playmaker in college football.

Through two weeks, the sophomore wideout has 16 grabs for 330 yards and four scores, including a 234-yard, three-score game against Stanford in Week 1. This is a much tougher test for this Miami attack, so I expect Toney to get a ton of looks from Mensah as Miami looks to win on the road.

A 1,000-yard, 10-score season seems like the floor for Toney at this point in 2026.

Miami vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick

Miami hasn’t had a tough start to the season, facing Stanford and Florida A&M in two games where it was heavily favored.

But, the Hurricanes made quick work of both opponents, allowing just 13 total points in wins by 39 and 70.

Miami deserves to be a three-score favorite against Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons needed double overtime to beat Purdue in Week 2. Wake Forest finished last season in the top-40 in EPA/Play, but it avoided Miami in ACC play and faced just two ranked teams all season.

I can’t trust this defense, which allowed 329 passing yards to Purdue’s Ryan Browne in Week 2, against the Heisman favorite in Mensah. Miami’s offense may be the best in the country, and the Hurricanes are coming off a season where they were fourth in EPA/Play on defense and 11th on offense.

Mensah may be an upgrade over Carson Beck, and I’m expecting the Hurricanes to run the table in the ACC this season. Let’s lay the points with them on Friday night.

Pick: Miami -21 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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