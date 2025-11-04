Head Coach Steve Forbes Addresses Media Following Opening Night Success
I don't think Olajuwon could've caught that.- Coach Forbes (on Myles Colvin's dunk)
Entering the season, three-pointers were heavily anticipated. Fans flooded the Joel for opening night, expecting a flurry of shots behind the arc. Surprisingly, not only to fans, but also to American University head coach Duane Simpkins, was the physicality and explosiveness with which the Demon Deacons played. Coach Simpkins gave kudos to a team and system that utilized the transfer portal well and had a deep team of long, athletic players.
Key Takeaways From Opening Night
Leading the charge for the Demon Deacons last night were Mekhi Mason and Tre'Von Spillers. Mason was asked about his astounding 20-point double-double, where he replied that his totals felt quiet. In such a great system of play, Mekhi Mason seemed to have great looks all night. Following great scrimmages in the past couple of weeks, Spillers and Mason were both questioned on the shooting performance. While many teams would have responded quite differently, Spillers and Mason spoke with confidence that being able to control the game while not shooting at a high clip was a skill that could make this Demon Deacon team so strong.
One of the major points of emphasis was Nate Calmese. His teammates and coach had nothing but praise for Calmese. Spillers talked about the comfort of having a ball handler who was always looking to spread the floor and play quickly. Forbes continued this by emphasizing his humility on the court. Calmese's nine assists are a testament to his court vision and selflessness.
This Demon Deacon team is much quicker and aggressive than the teams they have formed in previous years. A common mistake that everyone addressed was the number of fouls the Deacs committed. While the handsy and aggressive double-team that Wake ran last night was a major player in producing 16 steals, cleaning up some sloppy defense will do this team wonders. Forbes highlighted that Wake Forest was getting beaten off the ball more frequently than he had liked, and that would be a heavy emphasis in practice.
Preparation for Morehead State
Tre'Von Spillers was asked about aspects that Coach Forbes has emphasized in practice. One key component that stood out to Spillers was quick execution on getting to your assigned spot, especially on the offensive end. Additionally, Coach Forbes was very enthusiastic about how the team is looking in practice. The chemistry Forbes alluded to was shown on full display the second Spillers and Mason walked into the room. Forbes' favorite moment from a previous practice was the bench players beating the starters. Competition fuels successful teams, and the Demon Deacons seem to sharpen iron with iron in the way they train.
Optimism runs high in the Demon Deacons, as they remain in the Joel Coliseum for their matchup against the Morehead State Eagles.