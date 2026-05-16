Wake Forest Women's Basketball is coming off a much-improved season, but in today's harsh landscape, there is no rest for the weary. As a result, Head Coach Megan Gebbia and the Deacs are welcoming a new addition to the coaching staff: Jimmy Colloton, who looks to bring a defensive edge to the Demon Deacons, with head coach Gebbia entering her fifth season.

Smashing Success Coming Down Tobacco Road

Colloton arrives from Saint Louis, where he spent three seasons as associate head coach of the Billikens. His first year on the sidelines in St. Louis may have been his most memorable: the team captured the 2024 WNIT championship, winning six consecutive games after falling short in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals. The Billikens' 22 wins that season were the most the program had posted since 2016–2017, and the run came on the heels of Colloton and his staff developing some of the conference's best talent.

Before landing in St. Louis, Colloton spent nine seasons at the United States Naval Academy. He wore several hats in Annapolis, serving as recruiting coordinator, interim head coach, and eventually associate head coach. His fingerprints were all over Navy's rise: he helped the Midshipmen win their first national postseason tournament game in program history in 2017, guided a team to a program-best 25 wins the following year, and built three recruiting classes that ranked first in the Patriot League. By the time he finished his run at Navy, 11 players under his watch had earned conference honors.

New to the crew 🎩

Welcome to Wake, Coach Colloton!



📰: https://t.co/vqqUxZouFQ pic.twitter.com/7lbbnFeFOY — Wake Forest Women's Basketball (@WakeWBB) May 5, 2026

Roots Run Deep

His coaching roots trace back even further, to a graduate assistant role at Indiana from 2011–2013, before being elevated to a full assistant position with a Hoosiers team that opened the 2013–2014 season with its best record in program history (14-0). Colloton also brings professional scouting experience, having served as a WNBA Advanced Scout for the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

At Wake Forest, Colloton's primary responsibilities will revolve around working with perimeter players and coordinating the defense. Coach Gebbia made clear in her statement that the hire was deliberate and targeted, calling Colloton an "invaluable addition" who has a "proven record in successfully recruiting players at different levels and developing those players to become all-conference performers."

As for Colloton, he expressed immediate enthusiasm for the opportunity, pointing to the culture he encountered on campus from the moment he arrived.

With the roster continuing to take shape this offseason, the addition of Jimmy Colloton could prove to be one of the most impactful moves Coach Gebbia has made at the helm of the Deacs.