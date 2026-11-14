The Demon Deacons Bludgeon the Mustangs in the First Half

First Quarter Highlights

The Demon Deacons came out strong to begin the game in Dallas. The Deacs won the toss, electing to kick. Gabe Kirschke secured a three-and-out, sacking quarterback Kevin Jennings for a loss of 20 yards.

Wake Forest fired quickly, with Gio Lopez throwing for 34 yards on four attempts. A few plays later, Ty Clark scored a 27-yard rushing touchdown on 3rd and 18.

The Wake Forest defense let SMU drive to the other side of the 50 before senior linebacker Aiden Hall jumped a Kevin Jennings pass, recording his first career interception.

Wake Forest began its second drive at its own 38-yard line but was penalized for a false start. With the line to gain extended, the Deacs couldn't convert after a pass from Gio Lopez was nearly intercepted. Wake Forest then punts, giving the Mustangs the ball inside their own 20-yard line.

SMU couldn't find a big play on their third drive, managing only a short completion and a 6-yard run by Kevin Jennings. On 4th and less than a yard inside their own 30, the ponies felt brave. They handed the ball to Christian Rhodes, who ultimately came up short. First down, Deacs.

The Demon Deacons began their drive with incredible field position and a six-yard run by Ty Clark. Lopez then ran it in for 11 yards, giving Wake Forest a first down. Two plays later, Jamar Searcy walked into the end zone, giving the Deacs a 14-0 lead.

SMU opened their next drive with an incomplete pass by Jennings. They then fed running back Kendrick Raphael, who gained seven-and-two yards. That brings 4th and 1 inside their own 30 once again. The Mustangs gave the ball to Raphael again, and he made his way for a first down. Jennings then scrambles for nine, but the Deacons stopped SMU, forcing a punt to end the quarter. The Demon Deacons lead 14-0.

Second Quarter Highlights

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After a short run by Deuce Lawrence, Gio Lopez finds tight end Dominick Barry for a six-yard first down. Two plays later, Lopez connected with Carlos Hernandez for a 21-yard gain. On the very next play, Lopez and Hernandez link again for an explosive 44-yard touchdown.

On the kickoff, SMU returns the ball to the 15, giving them poor field position. On the second play of the drive, Jennings found Rhodes, who was met by Frank Cusano, who put his helmet directly into the ball. The big hit forced a fumble and a Wake Forest first down.

With a short field, the Deacs feed Deuce Lawrence, who found himself across the line to gain after back-to-back carries. Lopez then threw three incomplete passes, but an SMU offsides penalty set up Wake Forest with a third-and-5 where Gio Lopez took it up the middle and found paydirt.

On the first play of SMU’s drive, Kerrington Lee sacks Jennings for a 5-yard loss. The Deacons then hold the Mustangs and force a punt.

With the ball on their own 18, Clark rushes for eight and 16, bringing the ball to the Wake Forest 42 and giving them a first down. Just a few plays later, Jamar Searcy breaks out a 38-yard run, moving Wake all the way to the goal line. Deuce Lawrence finds the end zone on the next play, bringing the lead to 35.

On the kickoff, SMU fumbled the ball, and the Deacons recovered it. First down for Wake Forest at the SMU 21-yard line.

On third and seven, Lopez scrambled for a Wake Forest first down. Two plays later, Lopez scrambles for another third-down, five-yard touchdown. The Deacons were now up by 42.

With 2 minutes left, the Mustangs received the ball, hoping to put a crooked number on the board before half. Jennings found Theo Helin-Ohrstrom for a 20-yard gain. A few plays later, on fourth and three, Jennings threw a strike to Randy Pittman Jr., gaining a first down and moving the ball to the Wake Forest ten-yard line. The Mustangs then ran the ball twice, moving them to the three-yard line, where they called their second timeout. SMU is ultimately unable to score after Jennings is unable to connect with Jalen Cooper in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

The Deacons just pushed Lopez up the middle to avoid a safety and bring them to the half.