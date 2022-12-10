Wake Forest Basketball vs LSU: Where to Watch

Click here for our preview of LSU

Gameday Info:

Tipoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Spread: LSU -1.5

Total: 142

LSU Team Overview:

Record: 7-1

KenPom Ranking: 59th (70th Off, 52nd Def)

The Tigers are 7-1, but their extremely weak non-conference strength of schedule (340th in the NCAA according to KenPom) indicates that they have not really been tested yet. Their one matchup against a team in the top 125 of KP was a 61-59 loss against Kansas State. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back close wins at home, a 78-75 defeat of Wofford (KP 139) and a 63-59 victory over UT Arlington (KP 278).

A No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, head coach Will Wade’s termination led to a mass exodus of the roster. Only one of the top nine scorers from last season is still on the roster — junior forward Mwani Wilkinson. New coach Matt McMahon was able to retain two other players from the 2021-22 Tigers, including Adam Miller, who missed all of last season with an ACL tear. McMahon also brought in three of his key players last season from Murray State. McMahon took the Racers to a 31-3 finish last season and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Picked to finish 8th in the SEC preseason poll, the Tigers have the talent to compete in their league even with their lack of continuity. Miller, a redshirt sophomore guard who played his freshman year at Illinois, is an athletic sharp-shooting lefty. Miller is averaging at team high 16.9 points per game, and connects on an average of 3.1-7.9 (39.7%) attempts from three-point land.

Right behind him in the scoring category is 6’10” KJ Williams, a super senior who played his first four years under McMahon at Murray State. The forward scored over 1600 points at Murray, and has transitioned seamlessly into his new uniform. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The other key players who followed McMahon to Baton Rouge are guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal. Hill is a quick 6’0” point guard who averages 9.4 points and 4.0 assists per game. He has struggled to shoot the ball early on this season, only making 33.8% of his attempts from the field. Hannibal is the sixth man for LSU, and although he averages less than five points per game, he’s an explosive athlete who impacts the game in a variety of ways.

Wake Forest Overview

Record: 7-2

KenPom Ranking: 75th (61st Off, 93rd Def)

It’s been an interesting start to the season in year three for Steve Forbes in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons are coming off a 77-57 loss at Clemson on Dec. 2, a game in which they held a seven-point lead at halftime. Prior to getting whooped in their ACC opener, Wake secured a marquee victory in Madison against Wisconsin, 78-75. Florida transfer Tyree Appleby exploded in the win, putting up 32 points, 20 of which came in the second half. But against Clemson, he came up well short of his season scoring average (18.3 ppg), only scoring eight points on 3-13 shooting.

Appleby has been the engine for this team so far, but other guys have had their moments as well. Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth has seen his usage increase significantly since his freshman year. HIs averages are up to 12.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, and 3.2 apg. Senior guard Daivien Williamson (10.9 ppg) missed two games due to injury in late November, and came off of the bench in two games since returning to action.

Junior guard Damari Monsanto (9.6 ppg) has cooled off a bit after a scorching hot stretch in the middle of November. He’ll look to get back on track after shooting a combined 8-25 from the field (32%) in his last two outings.

