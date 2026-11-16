What Did We Learn Following the Wake Forest Beat Down in Dallas

Welcome back to What Did We Learn. My weekly (or semi-weekly) article - a two-year-long tradition - where, at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "What Did We Learn." It's an opinionated editorial detailing what Demon Deacon fans can take away from the week before that might not show up in the box score.

A trap game in Dallas, one that was set to trip up the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and show that the schedule has made them "frauds."

Those were all things said during the week leading up to the Deacs showdown with the SMU Mustangs.

However, it was a splattering in Dallas, that left the Mustangs heading for the hills and the college football world perhaps finally, taking the Demon Deacons serious. Perhaps, though, it might be too late, because the Deacs are here.

Doubt Wake Forest at Your Own Risk

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) celebrates with his teammates after he runs for touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They say a win is a win, but perhaps they all aren't created equally. Look at the Deacs, who should have gotten respect for their impressive 8-1 record, continuing to win games year in a season full of chaos.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Sure. They can be viewed as "easy games" and ones they "should win if they want to hang with the big boys," but that hasn't been the case around the country this season. Just look at the Georgia Bulldogs, who have a loss to the Auburn Tigers, but everyone skips past it.

The Demon Deacons, despite only having one loss, in a two-possession game early in the season against the Miami Hurricanes at full strength, people said they needed to see "more." They needed more proof that the Deacs were really as good as their record indicates.

Ok.

The Deacs heard that, and probably saw the comments surrounding them as well.

So how did they respond? A dominant performance against the Mustangs that should silence the doubts for the time being. At least, in theory, it should.

It's ok if it doesn't, though, as the Deacs don't care. They are telling teams to line up if you think you can stop this run, because at the end of the day, they are locked on the field with his team, not the other way around. Don't believe me? Believe Dickert, who said this at halftime in Dallas.

"We're not finished with them yet. We came for 60 minutes and they've got nowhere to hide."

The Demon Deacons aren't "here". This isn't an arrival. No. That happened weeks ago. This is the Deacs getting comfortable, and making it home, because they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.