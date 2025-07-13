Deacons Daily

ACC Announces 2025 Kickoff Attendees

Sixty-eight student athletes and 17 head coaches will attend ACC Kickoff July 22-24 in Charlotte.

Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the attendees for the ACC Kickoff - the conference's media days event to mark the beginning of football season.

Sixty-eight student athletes and all 17 head coaches will attend the three-day event which will be held in Charlotte July 22-24.

The 2025 ACC Kickoff will showcase some of the top talent in college football, including 14 quarterbacks, 10 offensive linemen, and a dynamic group of skill position players on offense. Defensively, fans can expect to hear from 11 defensive linemen, 11 defensive backs, and 12 linebackers—a true cross-section of the league’s elite playmakers. Notably, 60 of the 68 players are upperclassmen, bringing leadership, experience, and insight to the media spotlight.

As the ACC kicks off its 73rd season of football, the conference continues to build on its rich legacy. Over the past 12 seasons, the ACC has placed a team in the College Football Playoff (CFP) or BCS National Championship Game nine times, including two teams in the CFP in 2024. Last season, the ACC led all conferences with a record 13 bowl-eligible teams.

ACC Kickoff Attendees

Tuesday, July 22

California

  • Head Coach Justin Wilcox
  • Devin Brown, R-Jr., QB
  • Aidan Keanaaina, R-Sr., DL
  • Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Fr., QB
  • Cade Uluave, Jr., LB

Miami

  • Head Coach Mario Cristobal  
  • Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB
  • Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB
  • Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL
  • Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL

SMU

  • Head Coach Rhett Lashlee
  • Kevin Jennings, R-Jr., QB
  • Alexander Kilgore, Jr., LB
  • Isaiah Nwokobia, R-Sr., S
  • Logan Parr, R-Sr., OL

Stanford

  • Head Coach Frank Reich
  • Simione Pale, Jr., OL
  • Sam Roush, Sr., TE
  • Tevarua Tafiti, Sr., OLB
  • Collin Wright, Sr., CB

Virginia

  • Head Coach Tony Elliott
  • Jahmeer Carter, Gr., DT
  • Noah Josey, Gr., OL
  • Mitchell Melton, Gr., DE
  • Chandler Morris, Gr., QB

Wednesday, July 23

Florida State

  • Head Coach Mike Norvell
  • Tommy Castellanos, Sr., QB
  • Darrell Jackson Jr., R-Sr., DL
  • Richie Leonard IV, R-Sr., OL
  • Earl Little Jr., R-Jr., DB

Georgia Tech

  • Head Coach Brent Key
  • Kyle Efford, R-Jr., LB
  • Haynes King, R-Sr., QB
  • Malik Rutherford, R-Sr., WR
  • Keylan Rutledge, Sr., OL

Louisville

  • Head Coach Jeff Brohm
  • Chris Bell, Sr., WR
  • Miller Moss, R-Sr., QB
  • T.J. Quinn, R-Sr., LB
  • Antonio Watts, R-Jr., LB

Pitt

  • Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
  • Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr., OL
  • Kyle Louis, R-Jr., LB
  • Javon McIntyre, R-Sr., DB
  • Desmond Reid, Sr., RB

Syracuse

  • Head Coach Fran Brown
  • Duce Chestnut, R-Sr., DB
  • Rickie Collins, R-So., QB
  • Derek McDonald, R-Sr., LB
  • Dion Wilson Jr., R-Sr., DL

Wake Forest

  • Head Coach Jake Dickert
  • Nick Andersen, Sr., DB
  • Demond Claiborne, Sr., RB
  • Devin Kylany, R-Sr., OL
  • Davaughn Patterson, R-So., DB

Thursday, July 24

Boston College

  • Head Coach Bill O’Brien
  • Lewis Bond, R-Sr., WR
  • Daveon Crouch, Sr., LB
  • KP Price, Jr., DB
  • Logan Taylor, R-Sr., OL

Clemson

  • Head Coach Dabo Swinney
  • Cade Klubnik, Sr., QB
  • T.J. Parker, Jr., DE
  • Antonio Williams, R-Jr., WR Peter Woods, Jr., DL

Duke

  • Head Coach Manny Diaz
  • Darian Mensah, R-So., QB
  • Brian Parker II, R-Jr., OL
  • Chandler Rivers, Sr., CB
  • Wesley Williams, R-Jr., DE

North Carolina 

  • Head Coach Bill Belichick
  • Thaddeus Dixon R-Sr., DB
  • Will Hardy, Sr., DB
  • Gio Lopez, R-So., QB
  • Jordan Shipp, So., WR

NC State

  • Head Coach Dave Doeren
  • CJ Bailey, So., QB
  • Brandon Cleveland, Sr., DT
  • Caden Fordham, Gr., LB
  • Justin Joly, Sr., TE

Virginia Tech

  • Head Coach Brent Pry
  • Kyron Drones, R-Sr., QB
  • Donavon Greene, Gr., WR
  • Kelvin Gilliam Jr., R-Sr., DL
  • Jaden Keller, R-Sr., LB

