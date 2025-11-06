After Devastating Loss, Deacs Drop in ACC Week 11 Football Power Rankings
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 2-3 ACC) enjoyed a brief stint in the top half of our weekly ACC Football Power Rankings. After a walk-off win over SMU, the Deacs jumped up to No. 6 last week. However, this week, after the blowout loss in Tallahassee, the Deacs dropped five spots to No. 11.
Wake Forest, though, is just one win away from being bowl eligible. They get another shot at accomplishing that milestone, which would be a significant accomplishment in Jake Dickert's first year, when they take on a ranked Virginia team on Saturday.
Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we have been watching how the Deacs progress, or regress, each week.
The Deacs initially landed at No. 13 in Week Five. After beating Virginia Tech, they moved to No. 12. After the Oregon State game, they moved up to No. 9. Then they moved to No. 8. After the SMU game, they were up as high as No. 6. Now, they are back down, landing at No. 11.
Speaking of the Wahoos of Charlottesville, they have taken up the top spot in this week's power rankings. They are followed by Louisville. Georgia Tech and Miami, the two teams who previously have held the top spot this season, are tied at No. 3. And once again, Boston College and UNC have swapped spots for last place, this week with BC getting that honor.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 11
Here are our Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? Currently, several teams have a chance to make the ACC Championship game, and that it's the games in November we will remember.
Week 11 Power Rankings Highlights
- Virginia, for the first time this season, is the new number one team.
- Louisville and Miami also received first-place votes.
- Boston College comes in at No. 17.
- Boston College's last-place vote was unanimous.
- Wake Forest had the most movement this week, dropping five spots after losing to Florida State.
- Florida State and SMU each moved up four spots this week.
- Four teams remained unchanged from last week. Seven teams went up or down one spot. Two teams moved up or down two spots.
- Eight teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Florida State had the most at 11. Others included Clemson (6), Duke (7), North Carolina (8), NC State (6), Pittsburgh (6), Syracuse (7), and Virginia (7).
- Boston College had the lowest fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, with no fluctuation.
17. Boston College (1-8, 0-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #17
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost to Notre Dame 10-25
This Week: vs. SMU
16. Stanford (3-6, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Pittsburgh 20-35
This Week: at North Carolina
15. North Carolina (3-5, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat Syracuse 27-10
This Week: vs. Stanford
14. Syracuse (3-6, 1-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to North Carolina 10-27
This Week: at Miami
13. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Louisville 16-28
This Week: Bye Week
12. California (5-4, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Virginia 21-31
This Week: at Louisville
11. Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Florida State 42-7
This Week: at Virginia
10. NC State (5-4, 2-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 48-36
This Week: Bye Week
9. Clemson (3-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Duke 45-46
This Week: vs. Florida State
8. Florida State (4-4, 1-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Wake Forest 42-7
This Week: at Clemson
7. Duke (5-3, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Clemson 46-45
This Week: at UConn
6. #24 Pittsburgh (5-2, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Stanford 35-20
This Week: Bye Week
5. SMU (6-3, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Miami 26-20 OT
This Week: at Boston College
3 (tie). #17 Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost at NC State 36-48
This Week: Bye Week
3 (tie). #18 Miami (6-2, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost at SMU 20-26 (OT)
This Week: vs. Syracuse
2. #15 Louisville (7-1, 4-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 28-16
This Week: vs. California
1. #14 Virginia (8-1, 5-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Cal 31-21
This Week: vs. Wake Forest
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
What's Next?
Wake Forest travels to Charlottesville to play No. 14 Virginia on Saturday, November 8, at 7 pm ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.