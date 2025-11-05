What to Expect From the Deacs' Date with the Wahoos
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5–3, 2–3 ACC) had a night to forget against Florida State over the weekend. However, the train doesn't stop in November, and it's headed straight toward Charlottesville and the Virginia Cavaliers (8–1, 5–0 ACC). Here is what to expect on Saturday night.
Hire-Wire Wahoos
Four of Virginia's last five contests were decided by one score, and three of which by a field goal or less. Nonetheless, they are 8–1, undefeated in ACC play, and ranked twelfth in the nation.
Yes, you may be thinking: "I swear Virginia lost to NC State earlier in the year." They did, but it was scheduled as a non-conference game!
The biggest differentiator between the Cavaliers and their opponents is the turnover battle. Over their last four games, Virginia has a 9:1 advantage in turnover margin. On the flip side, Wake Forest has struggled to force turnovers and has a case of the turnover bug—they have seven turnovers in their last two contests.
In the penalty department, Virginia is disciplined—they are ranked fourth in the ACC in both penalties and penalty yards. On the contrary, the Demon Deacons are second-to-last in both categories, and, as we saw against Florida State, early-game penalties derailed the Deacs from gaining any momentum.
Virginia has run the most plays in the ACC for the third most yards. They have an extremely balanced offensive attack, but both can strike at any moment. The Wahoos are very effective at creating leverage on outside run opportunities—something the Demon Deacons have struggled against this season.
It's Complicated...
Wake Forest had the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the ropes, and were an offsides call away from potentially being ranked. Then, they smothered the SMU offense and walked them off on a 50-yard field goal. Now, to put it gently, they get obliterated by Florida State. Plus, to further complicate things, SMU beat Miami in overtime—very little of this season makes sense for the Deacs.
As mentioned in the segment above, Wake Forest is the polar opposite of Virginia in some ways, and not to their benefit. However, underneath the undisciplined tendencies, turnover woes, and general execution meltdowns is a team that has a lot of upside.
Despite their recent quiet presence, the Demon Deacons still have electric playmakers Demond Claiborne and Chris Barnes, and it feels like it is only a matter of time before one or both of them return to explosive production rates. Over the past two weeks, the offense has struggled to consistently move downfield, and Claiborne and Barnes are the perfect catalysts for that issue.
Other than the second half of their showdown with NC State, the Demon Deacon defense's only collapse is against Florida State. Some may attribute that to a talent disparity, but Coach Dickert pinned it on execution. Regardless, unless black magic is involved, the defense will likely remain stout and give the Wahoos fits throughout Saturday night.
Blake's Take: We'll get more into it when I give my keys to victory later this week, but things need to click against Virginia. I am not worried about the defense, because they are not matched up against a college football Blue Blood that has a formidable recruiting pipeline. However, if the offense is unable to sustain competence, the Cavaliers will not hesitate to take advantage and cruise to victory. Quarterback play for the Deacs has quickly become a polemical and uncertain issue, making the need for a Claiborne and Barnes resurgence even stronger. Regardless, Virginia is beatable; we've almost seen it several times. But Wake Forest is also beatable and really good at beating themselves.
The Demon Deacons are still in search of their bowl-clinching victory. If they get it in Charlottesville this weekend, they not only punch their ticket to go bowling, but have the chance to sniff the top 25 rankings.