Wake Forest Football To Be 'Forged In Darkness'
As ACC media days prepare to kickoff and new head coach Jake Dickert prepares to experience his first one as the head coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the program has unveiled its message for the team.
Despite taking over in December of last year and tasked with reinvigorating what has been viewed as a bottom-tier program, Dickert signed a top-30 transfer portal class, injecting the Winston-Salem area with energy that hadn't been felt in a while.
Now, on the eve of his first ACC media days, Dickert unveiled his program's direction - and identity.
Built In The Dark
More than just a saying, "built in the dark" is a belief that the effort no one sees creates the moments no one forgets. The message closely aligns with the university's vision as well, using effort, resilience, and purpose to mold the next generation of leaders.
Head coach Jake Dickert shared what the identity means to him, saying:
“Built in the Dark is not just a mantra — it’s who we are. Success doesn’t happen on gameday. It happens in the early mornings, in the film room, in the weight room, in the classroom — in the hours when no one else is watching. We want players who embrace that mentality, who thrive in discomfort and adversity and are committed to sacrificing for one another. That’s the standard at Wake Forest – to deliver your B.E.S.T. each and every day to create unforgettable moments for our program and the entire Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community.”
Part of the vision is an agreed-upon understanding that change, and to a greater extent, success, won't happen quickly or be a one-off result.
“We’re not chasing the flash — and that’s by design. In a world that’s become transactional, we’re building something transformational — through real development, real relationships, and a culture that lasts.”
Despite struggles in the football program, Wake Forest remains the winningest football team in the state of North Carolina. So, for Dickert, the university, and the fans, sustained success won't come quick or easy and might not be easy to see either. First, it has to be built in the dark before it can be seen in the light of the day.