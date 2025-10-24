Deacons Daily

Can Wake Forest Pull Off the Upset? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons host the Mustangs in an ACC matchup for Homecoming.

Barry Lewis

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
453. Oct. 25th, 2025. 448. 5-2 (3-0 ACC). The CW. wf smu. 4-2 (1-2 ACC). SMU -3. 12:00 p.m. ET

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC) return to the gridiron after their second bye week of the season. The most grueling part of the Deacs' schedule lies ahead in the next few weeks. First up are the SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0 ACC) with a high-noon matchup on Saturday.

Wake Forest enters the matchup with some momentum after beating Virginia Tech earlier this month for its first conference win and then dominating Oregon State two weeks ago.

Our staff is evenly split on their thoughts about the game with SMU. Exactly half of our team (6) has picked SMU, while the other half (6) picked the Deacs.

Before the Oregon State game, all of us except Andrew picked Wake to win. Sean came the closest with his prediction of Wake 34 - Oregon State 17 (actual score was 39-14). It marked Sean's second-straight week of coming the closest with his score prediction. Blake was right behind Sean with a prediction of Wake 31-16.

This week, we predict a close game. The average point differential is just one touchdown—seven points. We also predict a relatively low-scoring game, as our average total points is just under 55.

Sean and JD are the only two on our staff who are a perfect 6-0 with their picks for the season. Six are in the 5-1 group, with Brett having a slight edge there.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Eight

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Sean

6

0

2

97

2

JD

6

0

0

108

3

Brett

5

1

2

92

4

Carson

5

1

2

99

5

Blake

5

1

1

81

6

Barry

5

1

1

112

7

Ryder

5

1

0

117

8

Keylor

5

1

0

140

9

Andrew

4

2

0

122

10

Justin*

3

0

0

26

11

Evan*

3

1

0

76

12

Ian*

1

0

0

18

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. SMU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech
Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (4-2) - SMU 34-30
Barry Lewis (5-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-28
Blake Robison (5-1; one closest prediction) - SMU 30-27
Brett Gibbons (5-1; two closest predictions) - SMU 38-24
Carson Wersal (5-1; two closest predictions) - SMU 24-13
Evan Harris* (3-1) - Wake Forest 31-28
Ian Napetian* (1-0), Wake Forest 31-24
JD Andress (6-0) - SMU 31-23
Justin Kontul* (3-0) - Wake Forest 34-28
Keylor Piers (5-1) - Wake Forest 24-20
Ryder Solberg (5-1) - Wake Forest 24-21
Sean Kennedy (6-0; two closest predictions) -SMU 31-21

*Evan. Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25. It will be played at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, and can be seen on the CW.

Published
