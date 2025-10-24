Can Wake Forest Pull Off the Upset? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC) return to the gridiron after their second bye week of the season. The most grueling part of the Deacs' schedule lies ahead in the next few weeks. First up are the SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0 ACC) with a high-noon matchup on Saturday.
Wake Forest enters the matchup with some momentum after beating Virginia Tech earlier this month for its first conference win and then dominating Oregon State two weeks ago.
Our staff is evenly split on their thoughts about the game with SMU. Exactly half of our team (6) has picked SMU, while the other half (6) picked the Deacs.
Before the Oregon State game, all of us except Andrew picked Wake to win. Sean came the closest with his prediction of Wake 34 - Oregon State 17 (actual score was 39-14). It marked Sean's second-straight week of coming the closest with his score prediction. Blake was right behind Sean with a prediction of Wake 31-16.
This week, we predict a close game. The average point differential is just one touchdown—seven points. We also predict a relatively low-scoring game, as our average total points is just under 55.
Sean and JD are the only two on our staff who are a perfect 6-0 with their picks for the season. Six are in the 5-1 group, with Brett having a slight edge there.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Eight
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Sean
6
0
2
97
2
JD
6
0
0
108
3
Brett
5
1
2
92
4
Carson
5
1
2
99
5
Blake
5
1
1
81
6
Barry
5
1
1
112
7
Ryder
5
1
0
117
8
Keylor
5
1
0
140
9
Andrew
4
2
0
122
10
Justin*
3
0
0
26
11
Evan*
3
1
0
76
12
Ian*
1
0
0
18
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. SMU
Andrew Bauhs (4-2) - SMU 34-30
Barry Lewis (5-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-28
Blake Robison (5-1; one closest prediction) - SMU 30-27
Brett Gibbons (5-1; two closest predictions) - SMU 38-24
Carson Wersal (5-1; two closest predictions) - SMU 24-13
Evan Harris* (3-1) - Wake Forest 31-28
Ian Napetian* (1-0), Wake Forest 31-24
JD Andress (6-0) - SMU 31-23
Justin Kontul* (3-0) - Wake Forest 34-28
Keylor Piers (5-1) - Wake Forest 24-20
Ryder Solberg (5-1) - Wake Forest 24-21
Sean Kennedy (6-0; two closest predictions) -SMU 31-21
*Evan. Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25. It will be played at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, and can be seen on the CW.