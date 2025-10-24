How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. SMU
After their last bye week of the 2025 season, Wake Forest Football is finally back, returning to Winston-Salem this Saturday in time for Homecoming. Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons have had a positive start to the season so far, and look to continue their winning ways as the SMU Mustangs play against Wake Forest for the first time in 50 years.
Wake Forest vs. SMU - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, October 25th, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (capacity 31,500)
- Television: The CW, with Thom Brennaman (Play-by-Play), Will Blackmon (Analyst), and Wes Bryant (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 201
- Internet: 963
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: SMU leads series, 3-0
- Last meeting: SMU won, 14-7, on September 6, 1975
What To Watch For
The Demon Deacons won back-to-back away games before last week's bye, beating the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Oregon State Beavers to jump out to a 4-2 start on the season. With that said, Head Coach Jake Dickert's squad now attempts its luck at a team that just made an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last season.
SMU, led by head coach Rhett Lashlee, has yet to lose a conference game this season. That's in part due to the success of quarterback Kevin Jennings, who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 1,948 yards. The Mustangs' two losses come at the hands of two Texas-based Big XII teams, including a loss at TCU and a double overtime loss to Baylor.
Another situation to monitor is that of the Wake Forest quarterback room. After Robby Ashford was sidelined for the most recent game at Oregon State, backup Deshawn Purdie dealt the ball all around the field, ending with a stat line of 270 yards and four touchdowns.
For Purdie and Ashford, having an explosive player like Chris Barnes on your squad helps. After earning national honors for his performance against Oregon State, Barnes has proved to be one of the best wideouts in the conference, ranking fourth (80.1) in the ACC in Pro Football Focus' player grades.
If you are superstitious, Wake Forest has a positive pattern on its side as the take on the Mustangs. In all games broadcast on The CW this season, Wake Forest has won- including the away matchups at Virginia Tech and at Oregon State.
Wake Forest takes on the Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 25th, at 12:00 p.m. on The CW.