Deacon Dreams Take a Small Hit After Loss to Seminoles
This is now our third issue of "Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better), we will preview upcoming matchups, and talk about projections for the rest of the season.
No one is denying that last week was a rough one. Wake Forest got physically and mentally dominated by the Seminoles, which led to a 42-7 loss. If you remember, I did predict that Florida State would come out aggressively due to their current situation involving bad losses and a bye week.
Despite not being able to hit the six-game threshold last week, the Deacs are still one game away from clinching bowl eligibility, so let's take a look at the upcoming matchups and predict the path forward for Wake Forest:
11/8 at Virginia
In contrast to the Deacs, Virginia took care of business on the road last week against Cal. They faced some mild adversity before taking care of business 31-21. With both Miami and Georgia Tech going down, Virginia is now in the driver's seat of the ACC. They hold the best conference record and are the team from the conference currently projected in the College Football Playoff.
Wake will need to play significantly better to upset a Virginia team that has thrived on efficiency. The Cavaliers have been in very tight games this season, but the Deacs will need to show tremendous poise to pull it off against a team that has been clutch in big moments. At night on the road is always tough; the crowd is sure to be hostile. I am going to avoid the upset and pick Virginia to get the job done at home.
Prediction
Virginia 24 - Wake Forest 17
Wake Forest now 5-4
One game away from bowl eligibility
11/15 vs North Carolina
After the tough road stretch, the Deacs will finally get to return home to face UNC. Bill Belichick's squad was able to win their first ACC game against Syracuse last weekend. This team looks like they could be turning a corner and will certainly be a formidable opponent.
The game is slated for a 4:30 kickoff at Allegacy Stadium. I expect both teams to come out ready to play in what is a big rivalry matchup. Even though North Carolina is showing signs of progress, I still like the Deacs at home in this one, but expect a tight game. How cool would it be to clinch bowl eligibility vs a Big Four rival!
Prediction
Wake Forest 27 - North Carolina 24
Wake Forest now 6-4
Bowl Eligible!!
11/22 vs Delaware
For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 4-4. They are 2-3 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. The Deacs will wrap up their home schedule this week with Senior Day, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!
Prediction:
Wake Forest 34 - Delaware 17
Wake Forest now 7-4
11/29 at Duke
Duke had a huge victory this past weekend in Death Valley over Clemson. That win should certainly set them up well and give a huge confidence boost down the closing stretch. This rivalry game is one that all Deac fans love to see, capping off the regular season.
Duke has been up and down this season, but looks to be hitting their stride. They sit at 5-3, and they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. The Blue Devils have a solid playmaker at QB, and the Deacs have been inconsistent at the position all year. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home.
Prediction:
Duke 27 - Wake Forest 20
Wake Forest ends regular season 7-5
Well, there you have it. We still have the Deacs locked in at 7-5, as we have had them with our previous articles. This week will be a gut-check moment for the Deacs. They got punched in the mouth by Florida State. Now the question becomes, how can they respond to this on a big stage?