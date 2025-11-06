Deacons Daily

Deacon Dreams Take a Small Hit After Loss to Seminoles

See where Wake Forest stands in terms of clinching bowl eligibility going into the game against Virginia

Justin Kontul

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a pass during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
This is now our third issue of "Deacon Dreams," where, after each week, we outline Wake Forest's path to bowl eligibility (or better), we will preview upcoming matchups, and talk about projections for the rest of the season.

No one is denying that last week was a rough one. Wake Forest got physically and mentally dominated by the Seminoles, which led to a 42-7 loss. If you remember, I did predict that Florida State would come out aggressively due to their current situation involving bad losses and a bye week.

Despite not being able to hit the six-game threshold last week, the Deacs are still one game away from clinching bowl eligibility, so let's take a look at the upcoming matchups and predict the path forward for Wake Forest:

11/8 at Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In contrast to the Deacs, Virginia took care of business on the road last week against Cal. They faced some mild adversity before taking care of business 31-21. With both Miami and Georgia Tech going down, Virginia is now in the driver's seat of the ACC. They hold the best conference record and are the team from the conference currently projected in the College Football Playoff.

Wake will need to play significantly better to upset a Virginia team that has thrived on efficiency. The Cavaliers have been in very tight games this season, but the Deacs will need to show tremendous poise to pull it off against a team that has been clutch in big moments. At night on the road is always tough; the crowd is sure to be hostile. I am going to avoid the upset and pick Virginia to get the job done at home.

Prediction
Virginia 24 - Wake Forest 17
Wake Forest now 5-4
One game away from bowl eligibility

11/15 vs North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After the tough road stretch, the Deacs will finally get to return home to face UNC. Bill Belichick's squad was able to win their first ACC game against Syracuse last weekend. This team looks like they could be turning a corner and will certainly be a formidable opponent.

The game is slated for a 4:30 kickoff at Allegacy Stadium. I expect both teams to come out ready to play in what is a big rivalry matchup. Even though North Carolina is showing signs of progress, I still like the Deacs at home in this one, but expect a tight game. How cool would it be to clinch bowl eligibility vs a Big Four rival!

Prediction
Wake Forest 27 - North Carolina 24
Wake Forest now 6-4
Bowl Eligible!!

11/22 vs Delaware

The Delaware Blue Hens are ready for the snap against Western Kentucky during Delaware's first home CUSA football game,
The Delaware Blue Hens are ready for the snap against Western Kentucky during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For it being their first year in FBS, the Delaware Blue Hens have certainly put together a nice season, sitting at 4-4. They are 2-3 in Conference USA and certainly aren't an opponent to scoff over. The Deacs will wrap up their home schedule this week with Senior Day, and I predict those seniors will go out with a victory!

Prediction:
Wake Forest 34 - Delaware 17
Wake Forest now 7-4

11/29 at Duke

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) celebrates with teammates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown
Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) celebrates with teammates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke had a huge victory this past weekend in Death Valley over Clemson. That win should certainly set them up well and give a huge confidence boost down the closing stretch. This rivalry game is one that all Deac fans love to see, capping off the regular season.

Duke has been up and down this season, but looks to be hitting their stride. They sit at 5-3, and they're very much upgraded in the quarterback spot with Darian Mensah. The Blue Devils have a solid playmaker at QB, and the Deacs have been inconsistent at the position all year. At home, I may be inclined to roll with the Deacs; however, I have to give the edge to Duke playing at home.

Prediction:
Duke 27 - Wake Forest 20
Wake Forest ends regular season 7-5

Well, there you have it. We still have the Deacs locked in at 7-5, as we have had them with our previous articles. This week will be a gut-check moment for the Deacs. They got punched in the mouth by Florida State. Now the question becomes, how can they respond to this on a big stage?

Justin Kontul
JUSTIN KONTUL

Justin is a student at Wake Forest University. He is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and aspiring finance major interested everything sports. In his freshman year, Justin completed an internship with the Wake Forest Ticketing Department where he gained some valuable insight into the sales and operations aspects of collegiate athletics. Before working with Wake Forest On SI, Justin was a contributing writer for Wake Forest's student publication The Old Gold and Black. Currently, Justin serves as a student manager on the Wake Forest Men's Tennis team. In his free time Justin enjoys spending time with his family and friends on the golf course and traveling.

