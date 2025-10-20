Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced for Wake Forest at Florida State
Monday, the ACC announced that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will face the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will air on the ACC Network. It marks the 42nd all-time meeting between the two programs, although, Florida State leads the all-time series 31-9-1 in a rivalry dating back to 1956.
It will be the second time this season the Deacons will play on The ACC Network, as well as having a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time. Wake Forest is looking for back-to-back wins at Florida State for the first time since doing so in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.
In Wake Forest’s last affair in Tallahassee, they came away with a 31-21 win over then No. 22 Florida State in the 2022 season. The Deacons have won three of the last four games against the Seminoles.
Wake Forest has now won two straight games after wins on the road against at Virginia Tech and Oregon State. The team will return to Winston-Salem to host the SMU Mustangs, who are undefeated in ACC conference play, having won each of their first three games.
2025 Schedule: Wake Forest Football
Aug. 29 v. Kennesaw State (W, 10-9)
Sept. 6 v. Western Carolina (W, 42-10)
Sept. 11 v. NC State* (L, 34-24)
Sept. 27 v. Georgia Tech* (L, 30-29)
Oct. 4 at Virginia Tech* (W, 30-23)
Oct. 11 at Oregon State (W, 39-14)
Oct. 25 v. SMU* | 12:00 p.m. ET on The CW
Nov. 1 at Florida State* | 7:30 p.m. ET on The ACC Network
Nov. 8 at Virginia | Time TBA
Nov. 15 v. North Carolina* | Time TBA
Nov. 22 v. Delaware | Time TBA
Nov. 29 at Duke* | Time TBA
What's Next?
Before Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2 ACC) travels to Tallhassee to face the Florida State Semionles, it will host its homecoming game against the SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Winston-Salem. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, and the game will be televised on The CW.
It will be a tough matchup against the Mustangs, but the Deacons will have all the confidence in the world after a beatdown of the Oregon State Beavers in their last game. Coming off a bye-week will also help Wake Forest in getting healthy and preparing for the SMU.