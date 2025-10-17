Demon Deacon Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
Tuesday, Nick Andersen was named a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist. The defensive back has pieced together quite the season in his second year as team captain.
The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award is “presented annually to the FBS college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.” He is one of just 20 semifinalists for the award.
Through six games this season, Andersen ranks fourth in the ACC with 50 total tackles. He leads the team in total tackles, including a season-high 11 against NC State. Andersen also ranks fifth in the ACC with 8.3 tackles per game. His 312 total tackles rank 15th in program history and the fifth-most by a Demon Deacon since the year 2000. Andersen is just 15 total tackles from passing Brandon Chubb (2012-15), who tallied 326.
Even last season, the Wake Forest defensive back had 122 tackles, which ranked in the top 10 in the nation. That included 10.2 tackles per game, which ranked seventh across the nation.
Andersen continues to be a leading presence among the Deacons’ defense while making an impact away from the gridiron. Regarding his academics, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a minor in Entrepreneurship, and is now pursuing a graduate degree in project management. He is also a four-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree.
Outside of football and the classroom, Andersen is immensely involved in the community. He is a part of 13 various initiatives, including Santa’s Helper, the Juneteenth Annual Kickball Tournament, and Wake Forest Victory Day. According to a press release by Wake Forest Athletics, “His dedication to service reflects his commitment to making a positive impact on those around him. Andersen exemplifies the spirit of teamwork, dedication, and excellence that the William V. Campbell Trophy honors.”
What’s Next?
As Andersen continues to have a memorable season, so do the Demon Deacons. Jake Dickert’s team will take this bye week to rest up and gear up for their next matchup against SMU. Wake Forest is now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, and has won back-to-back games against Virginia Tech and Oregon State.
The Deacons will host the Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. ET from Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game will be televised on The CW.