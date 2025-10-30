Deacons Daily

How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Everything you need to know before the Demon Deacons take on the Seminoles

Sean Kennedy

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
After an exhilarating, last-second 13-12 win against SMU, Wake Forest Football (5-2, 2-2 ACC) now finds itself one win away from postseason bowl eligibility. Despite their momentum of three consecutive wins, the Demon Deacons face a daunting environment this Saturday- traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, to face the Florida State Seminoles.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State - Game Details

  • Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025
  • Kickoff Time: 7:30 P.M. ET
  • Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida (capacity 67,277)
  • Television: ACC Network; Reporters TBD
  • Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
  • Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
  • SiriusXM: 371
  • Internet: 371
  • Web: GoDeacs.com
  • Series History: FSU leads series, 31-9-1
  • Last meeting: FSU won, 41-16, on October 28, 2023

Rewind The Tape

Christian Turner, Wake Forest
Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) runs the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In order to prepare for the future, sometimes you must reflect on the past. Wake Forest Football, as a program, certainly has had rollercoaster performances against the Seminoles within the past five years.

In the last matchup between the two programs, Florida State rolled through the Demon Deacons en route to their undefeated regular season in 2023. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Keon Coleman went to school against Demon Deacon cornerback Caelen Carson, snagging seven receptions and finishing with two touchdowns in the Seminoles' 41-16 win.

Wake Forest did, however, win during their last visit to Tallahassee in 2022, escaping Doak Campbell with a 31-21 win between the two programs. Coming off a double overtime loss to Clemson the week before, the Demon Deacons showed poise, as Sam Hartman had 234 passing yards and threw for a pair of touchdowns. The game was also the last time that both programs met each other as ranked opponents.

A Familiar Face

Luke Petitbon, Wake Forest (2021)
Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Taylor Morin (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Luke Petitbon (74) after touchdown catch against the Duke Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Truist Field. / James Guillory-Imagn Images

After facing the likes of Sam Hartman, Wesley Grimes, and Donavon Greene within the past few seasons, the Demon Deacons are no strangers to facing transfers who have left the program. With that said, Wake Forest will face yet another one of these players on Saturday, facing offensive lineman Luke Petitbon after he transferred to Florida State last offseason.

Petitbon was a stalwart across the offensive line, appearing in 37 games during his four seasons in Winston-Salem. After the resignation of Head Coach Dave Clawson, Petitbon joined the likes of Matt Gulbin (Michigan State) and Keagan Trost (Missouri) as offensive linemen to depart the program.

Currently, the center is 12th in the nation at his position in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade (85.6), and looks to take on a Demon Deacon defense that can rush Seminole quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

The Demon Deacons look to earn their fourth consecutive win of the season at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, against the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

