How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Florida State
After an exhilarating, last-second 13-12 win against SMU, Wake Forest Football (5-2, 2-2 ACC) now finds itself one win away from postseason bowl eligibility. Despite their momentum of three consecutive wins, the Demon Deacons face a daunting environment this Saturday- traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, to face the Florida State Seminoles.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, November 1st, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 7:30 P.M. ET
- Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida (capacity 67,277)
- Television: ACC Network; Reporters TBD
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 371
- Internet: 371
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: FSU leads series, 31-9-1
- Last meeting: FSU won, 41-16, on October 28, 2023
Rewind The Tape
In order to prepare for the future, sometimes you must reflect on the past. Wake Forest Football, as a program, certainly has had rollercoaster performances against the Seminoles within the past five years.
In the last matchup between the two programs, Florida State rolled through the Demon Deacons en route to their undefeated regular season in 2023. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Keon Coleman went to school against Demon Deacon cornerback Caelen Carson, snagging seven receptions and finishing with two touchdowns in the Seminoles' 41-16 win.
Wake Forest did, however, win during their last visit to Tallahassee in 2022, escaping Doak Campbell with a 31-21 win between the two programs. Coming off a double overtime loss to Clemson the week before, the Demon Deacons showed poise, as Sam Hartman had 234 passing yards and threw for a pair of touchdowns. The game was also the last time that both programs met each other as ranked opponents.
A Familiar Face
After facing the likes of Sam Hartman, Wesley Grimes, and Donavon Greene within the past few seasons, the Demon Deacons are no strangers to facing transfers who have left the program. With that said, Wake Forest will face yet another one of these players on Saturday, facing offensive lineman Luke Petitbon after he transferred to Florida State last offseason.
Petitbon was a stalwart across the offensive line, appearing in 37 games during his four seasons in Winston-Salem. After the resignation of Head Coach Dave Clawson, Petitbon joined the likes of Matt Gulbin (Michigan State) and Keagan Trost (Missouri) as offensive linemen to depart the program.
Currently, the center is 12th in the nation at his position in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade (85.6), and looks to take on a Demon Deacon defense that can rush Seminole quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
The Demon Deacons look to earn their fourth consecutive win of the season at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, against the Florida State Seminoles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.