It's a Tight One in Blacksburg, Here's How the Deacs Are Doing at the Half

After 30 minutes in their first road game, the Deacs are looking good against Virginia Tech.

Blake Robison

Dallas Afalava (52) celebrates after his first-quarter interception against Virginia Tech, Oct. 4, 2025.
Dallas Afalava (52) celebrates after his first-quarter interception against Virginia Tech, Oct. 4, 2025. / Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI
The underdog Demon Deacons have the halftime lead over Virginia Tech and have once again shown promising signs. Before we head to the second half, here is a look at the first two frames.

Both Robby Ashford and Demond Claiborne look banged up, but that hasn't hindered Wake Forest too much. However, Claiborne is clearly on a pitch count, and that should be monitored in the back half of the game.

Highlights of the First Half – Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Dallas Afalava picked off Kyron Drones, setting the Deacs up at the Hokies' 16-yard line. Two false start penalties stalled the drive, but Connor Calvert cashed in the three-pointer from 33 yards.

3–0 Wake Forest

Following a 23-yard punt by Wake Forest, the Hokies capitalized on the short field, taking their first lead of the game.

7–3 Virginia Tech

END FIRST QUARTER

Following the touchdown by the Hokies, Wake Forest answered right back after Demond Claiborne capped off the 75-yard drive with an 11-yard score.

10–7 Wake Forest

Anchored by a 43-yard run by Terion Stewart, Kyron Drones found Takye Heath for the 9-yard score—his first career touchdown.

14–10 Virginia Tech

After the Deacs and Hokies traded punts, Wake Forest went 55 yards in 7 plays, finding the end zone on a Ty Clark 3-yard run.

17–14 Wake Forest

Late in the half and off the short punt by Virginia Tech, Robby Ashford found Eni Falayi for his first touchdown in the old gold and black.

24–14 Wake Forest

Robby Ashford, Wake Forest
Robby Ashford (2) attempting a pass in the first half against Virginia Tech, Oct. 4, 2025 / Evan Harris/Wake Forest On SI

Halftime Score – Wake Forest 24 - Virginia Tech 14

Key Players of the First Half:

Dallas Afalava

The defense set the tone early after Dallas Afalava picked off Kyron Drones on the Hokies' opening drive. Despite a few big plays, the Demon Deacon defense has remained respectable through one half.

Eni Falayi

Going into the Georgia Tech game, Coach Dickert said Falayi would get more involved, and so far, so good. Eni Falayi recorded four receptions, 50 yards, and one touchdown.

Halftime Stats

In a second-quarter explosion, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have put themselves in a similar situation to that against Georgia Tech last weekend. We all know how that game went, so it will be interesting to see if the script flips in the second half or not today.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Total

Wake Forest

3

21

24

Virginia Tech

7

7

14

Team Stats

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

First Downs

13

6

Third Down Efficiency

3–8

3–7

Fourth Down Efficiency

1–1

0–0

Total Yards

209

120

Passing Yards

148

35

Rushing Yards

61

85

Turnovers

0

1

Times Sacked

1

1

Penalties (yards)

6 (40)

4 (44)

Despite some early offensive troubles, Wake Forest also has the time of possession advantage (17:28 - 12:32).

