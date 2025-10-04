Deacons Daily

Enter Sandman, But Who Wakes With a Win? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons hit the road for the first time this season to take on the VIrginia Tech Hokies.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest DB Braylon Johnson reacts after a play in the game against Georgia Tech.
In this story:

448. The CW. Oct. 4th. VT WF. 447. 1:00 p.m. ET. 2-3 (0-1 ACC). 2-3 (1-0 ACC). VT -6.5

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2, 0-2 ACC) hit the road for the first time this season, as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 4.

Wake Forest enters the matchup at 2-2 after squeaking by against Kennesaw State, decisively beating Western Carolina, collapsing in the second half against NC State, after a very competitive first half, and then losing a heartbreaker to nationally ranked Georgia Tech.

Last week, our staff was unanimous in their selections of Georgia Tech. Blake came the closest last week with his prediction of Georgia Tech 31 - Wake Forest 24 (the final score was 30-29).

But what does our staff think about the game this week? Our picks are not unanimous, but even though the Deacs are the underdogs, the majority of our staff has picked a Wake Forest win. Only three have selected the Hokies to win. Our average point differential is 8.4 points, and our average total points scored is 54.0 points.

With his two closest score predictions this season, Brett is at the top of our leaderboard. Andrew, Sean, and JD are all 4-0 and next on the leaderboard. Andrew has the edge, though, because his cumulative point differential is less. Blake and Carson are at the top of those with a 3-1 record.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Five

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

4

0

2

65

2

Andrew

4

0

0

85

3

Sean

4

0

0

86

4

JD

4

0

0

87

5

Blake

3

1

1

65

6

Carson

3

1

1

75

7

Ryder

3

1

0

91

8

Barry

3

1

0

94

9

Keylor

3

1

0

101

10*

Evan

2

0

0

52

11*

Justin

1

0

0

9

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest Tight End Eni Falayi is tackled after making a catch in the Georgia Tech game.
Andrew Bauhs (4-0) - Virginia Tech 26-20
Barry Lewis (3-1) - Wake Forest 28-24
Blake Robison (3-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-17
Brett Gibbons (4-0; two closest predictions) - Virginia Tech 28-20
Carson Wersal (3-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 28-24
Evan Harris* (2-0) - Virginia Tech 35-31
JD Andress (4-0) - Wake Forest 27-20
Justin Kontul* (1-0) - Wake Forest 31-27
Keylor Piers (3-1) - Wake Forest 45-30
Ryder Solberg (3-1) - Wake Forest 33-17
Sean Kennedy (4-0) -Wake Forest 31-21

*Evan and Justin joined our team after the season began. Neither participated in the first two or three staff predictions

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4. It will be played at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, and can be seen on the CW.

Published
