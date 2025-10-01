How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech
After a heartbreaking, controversial loss to No. 17-ranked Georgia Tech last weekend, Wake Forest Football looks to rebound for its first conference win this Saturday- traveling across the state border to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.
During Jake Dickert's mid-week press conference, the first-year head coach addressed a missed call that cost the Demon Deacons a massive upset win against the ranked Yellow Jackets. Dickert now takes on the first ACC road test of his career, going against a Virginia Tech squad that has underperformed this season, leading to former head coach Brent Pry's firing in September.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech - Game Details
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 1:00 P.M. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia (capacity 66,233)
- Television: The CW, with Thom Brennaman (Play-by-Play), Will Blackmon (Analyst), and Wes Bryant (Reporter)
- Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorenson (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)
- Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM
- SiriusXM: 385
- Internet: 975
- Web: GoDeacs.com
- Series History: Virginia Tech leads, 26-13-1
- Last meeting: Virginia Tech won, 30-13, on October 14, 2023
A Familiar Face
Sam Hartman. Wesley Grimes. In the new era of college football, Wake Forest has had a few stars who once donned the Old Gold & Black play against them after transferring out from Winston-Salem. On Saturday, that list will include another familiar face: now-Hokies wideout Donavon Greene.
Throughout his six seasons in Winston-Salem, Greene became a mainstay in the starting lineup, catching passes from the likes of Sam Hartman, Michael Kern, and Hank Bachmeier. Over the course of 33 games suiting up for the Demon Deacons, Greene tallied 102 receptions for 1,853 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
After former Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson's resignation in late December 2024, Greene announced his entrance into the transfer portal a week later. After a few weeks in the portal, Greene found a landing spot in Blacksburg under Hokies Head Coach Brent Pry.
Under Pry, the Hokies underperformed to start the season, losing to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion by large margins- leading to Pry's firing just a few weeks ago. With that said, Greene is currently the second-highest receiver on the Hokies, with 12 receptions for 215 yards. Greene also leads the team in receiving touchdowns (2).
Last Time Out
This will be the second consecutive time in the series between the two programs that the game will be played in Blacksburg, with the last occurrence resulting in a 30-13 win for the Hokies.
The Demon Deacons' loss could only be described as calamitous. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones led the Hokie offense to over 450 offensive yards, including two touchdowns thrown to wideout Jaylin Lane. Hokies defensive lineman Antwuan Powell-Ryland Jr. had four sacks against quarterbacks Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern.
Wake Forest's only touchdown of the day was a show-stopping 98-yard kickoff return from Demond Claiborne, who raced past the Hokies and took it to the house in the second quarter. Otherwise, the Demon Deacon offense struggled, with Matthew Dennis' two field goals representing the rest of Wake Forest's scores.
The Demon Deacons will look to avenge the 2023 loss this weekend at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, facing the Hokies on The CW. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.