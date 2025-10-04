Rival Report - Game-Changing Hokies Lurking in Wake's Path
Starting the season at an even 2-2, the Deacs tackle their first road opponent against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Here is a close look at the players you need to know before the game. While most Rival Reports consist of a balance in the offense and defense, this article will have a little spin on it.
1. QB - #1 Kyron Drones
Drones is entering the matchup with a staggering 129 rating. His play thus far has been solid, throwing for over 1,100 yards through his first five games on just two picks. Where Kyle Drones really makes teams pay is the rushing attack. Totalling four rushing touchdowns on the season, Drones is a redzone threat with both his hands and his legs. Containing Drones inside the pocket will be crucial to tackling this Hokies offense.
2. RB 1 - #8 Terion Stewart
Stewart’s 9.2 yards per carry puts him in serious conversation with the best of the best in the ACC. Terion Stewart is deadly and can break loose and win football games. Though he has yet to find the endzone this year, his 239 rushing yards on the season have been catalysts in winning football games.
3. RB 2 - #27 Marcellous Hawkins
Rushing for over 5 yards a carry, Hawkins has been an absolute beast to begin the year. As ACC play begins, and especially against the Deacs today, expect a whole lot of touches from Marcellous Hawkins. Already totalling 44 rushes on the season, Hawkins is due for a breakout run soon. Like his counterpart, Hawkins has yet to score a rushing touchdown, but he has a receiving touchdown. Stopping the trio of elusive rushing ability, the Deacs need to maintain fundamentals in their first road game of the season.
4. WR 1 - #0 Ayden Greene
Greene has played quite spectacularly through the first five games of the season. With 244 receiving yards to go along with a touchdown, Green has been a top target for Drones all season. Great coverage schemes, combined with defensive discipline, will be needed to keep Ayden Greene from having himself a day.
5. WR 2 - #3 Donavon Greene
Another Greene is also lighting DBs up this season for the Hokies. His 222 receiving yards serve as a testament to how dangerous this receiver duo can be today. Yet again, defensive schemes and discipline will be key factors in the success of the Wake Forest defense.
6. K - #17 John Love
Love has racked up 37 points on the season, with only a single miss on the resume thus far. His 90% FG percentage also includes a 56-yard bomb. John Love has the range and accuracy to hit from everywhere. With punting being a major weakness in the Demon Deacon special teams thus far, it will be imperative not to let the Hokies get deep into Demon Deacon territory.
7. S - #18 Isaiah Cash
The sole defensive player in the Rival Report this week comes in with the most tackles on the team despite playing safety. Isaiah Cash is a beast. Stopping this rambunctious Hokie crowd will require smart plays down the stretch. This means knowing where players are looking to jump routes and wreak havoc. And the king of this havoc for Virginia Tech is Isaiah Cash.
This game will be a test to see how Coach Dickert performs in his first away game. In order to continue the legacy story just being written of the Dickert era of Wake Forest football, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. It can be watched on the CW.