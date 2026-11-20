Last week, instead of the anticipated Texas Showdown, it was more of a beatdown as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons traveled to Dallas and destroyed SMU 49-7. The win moved the Deacs up to the No. 11 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

It's not the highest the Deacs have ever appeared in these rankings, as they reached No. 9 in the initial 2021 rankings. But that was when the playoffs were only the top four teams. Now, with a 12-team playoff, Wake would make the cut if that rank holds for the next three weeks.

To maintain that ranking, Wake Forest not only needs to win its last two regular-season games, but it will most likely need to defeat Miami in the ACC Championship Game. The first step is beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Our staff is expecting Wake Forest to continue the steamrolling we have seen in recent weeks. Pedal to the metal. Once again, our editorial staff writers are unanimous in picking Wake Forest to win. We have Wake winning by more than four touchdowns -28.5 points. Our average projected combined score is 52.3 points. This works out to an average prediction of Wake Forest 40, Georgia Tech 12.

Last week, no one came that close with that blowout win over SMU. However, Justin and Blacke got the win, with each predicting a score 32 points off the final. The win was enough to move Justin up to third place in our season rankings. Brandon, with his four wins already this season, still sits at the top of the leaderboard.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Eleven:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Place Name Wins Losses Closest Cumulative Differential 1 Brandon 9 1 4 170 2 Keylor 9 1 2 196 3 Justin 9 1 2 224 4 Barry 9 1 1 199 5 Alex 9 1 1 239 6 Seth 9 1 1 256 7 JD 9 1 0 224 8 Andrew 8 2 0 268 9 Sean 7 3 0 293 10 Blake* 6 1 1 160

* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) passes the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Alex Gendron (9-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 45-10

Andrew Bauhs (8-2) - Wake Forest 37-13

Barry Lewis (9-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 38-10

Blake Robison* (6-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 44-17

Brandon Oakes (9-1, four closest predictions) - Wake Forest 38-10

JD Andress (9-1) - Wake Forest 38-17

Justin Kontul (9-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 42-9

Keylor Piers (9-1, two closest predictions) - Wake Forest 42-6

Sean Kennedy (7-3) - Wake Forest 35-10

Seth Dowdle (9-1, one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 45-17



* Blake did not participate in Weeks 1-3

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.



What's Next for the Demon Deacons?

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. It will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. You can watch it on ESPN.