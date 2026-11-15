Wake Forest Kickoff Time and Schedule Announced Against Georgia Tech

The ACC has announced Week 12 kickoff times. Wake Forest will face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 21, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

These two teams have faced off 33 times, making this upcoming meeting the 34th all-time. The first time they played was in 1917, with the most recent meeting coming last season in a game that Wake Forest lost in overtime at home on a failed two-point conversion. Despite Wake Forest entering as heavy favorites, Georgia Tech is currently on a five-game winning streak against the Deacons. Wake's last win came in 2006 during the ACC Championship, when they won 9-6. Jake Dickert's side will be looking to show the Yellow Jackets who the superior team is this year.

Georgia Tech's Fall from Grace

Coming off a very successful season where they exceeded everybody's expectations, Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key were hoping to carry that energy into this year as well. After tough losses to start the season at home against Colorado and Tennessee, the Yellow Jackets have struggled mightily to gain any momentum. Georgia Tech is led at the helm by the brother of former Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Alberto Mendoza, who has struggled to fill the shoes left behind by Haynes King.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While Georgia Tech was a legit ACC contender last season, they are now considered more of a season-spoiler. Despite their struggles to compete this season, they have picked up some quality wins this season, beating the likes of Duke and Clemson. They get success when their running game is productive, specifically behind the reins of running back Justice Haynes. When he succeeds, the Yellow Jackets normally succeed as well.

Georgia Tech faces back-to-back ranked opponents to end their season, with the Demon Deacons coming to town and the No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs waiting for them on the other side. The Yellow Jackets will hope to play spoiler for these teams' great seasons, similar to what Pittsburgh did to them last season.

2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)

Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)

Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville (W, 30-27)

Oct. 3 vs. Stanford (W, 57-3)

Oct. 10 at NC State, (W, 38-14)

Oct. 17 at Cal, (W, 41-7)

Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, (W, 51-7)

Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, (W 77-0)

Nov. 14 at SMU, (W, 49-7)

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, 12 Noon ET on ESPN

Nov. 28 vs. Duke, TBA

What's Next for Wake

Coming off plenty of weeks of dominance, it is vital that Wake does not lose their focus at this point of the season. Even a small slip-up could derail all they have worked for so far this season, and they cannot give the CFP committee any reason to leave them outside of the rankings. If they finish the season off strong, they can do what nobody else expected them to and make the College Football Playoff.