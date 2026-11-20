The No. 13 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC clash on Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest has rattled off seven straight wins since suffering its only loss of the season as a 19.5-point underdog against Miami in Week 3. That includes a 49-7 win at SMU as +2.5 underdogs last week.

Georgia Tech is coming off a big win of its own, beating Clemson 20-6 on the road as a +15.5 underdog. The Yellow Jackets had lost their previous four games, and are still just 3-7 on the season.

Wake Forest is looking for some revenge after a 30-29 overtime loss at home in last year’s meeting.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest -20.5 (-115)

Georgia Tech +20.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wake Forest -1600

Georgia Tech: +900

Total

56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Wake Forest record: 9-1

Georgia Tech record: 3-7

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch

Gio Lopez, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Gio Lopez is on pace for the best season of his career as he’s on his third team in as many seasons. He threw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns with South Alabama two years ago, before taking a step back last year at UNC.

So far this season, Lopez has thrown for 2,377 yards and a career-high 19 touchdowns with just one interception. He had been picked off five times in each of the last two years.

Lopez is also doing some damage with his legs, running for a career-high eight rushing touchdowns on 85 carries.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick

Wake Forest has been absolutely dominant during its win streak, and really all season long.

The Demon Deacons are 8-2 against the spread this season, going 8-0 ATS in their last eight games after failing to cover in their first two wins. Wake Forest has covered spreads of 14.5, 10.5, 13.5, and 46.5 in that span.

Last week’s win by Georgia Tech was unexpected, and I don’t think the Yellow Jackets have it in them again. In fact, if anything I think that win helps Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons won’t overlook this inferior opponent after last week’s upset win at Clemson.

Pick: Wake Forest -20.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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