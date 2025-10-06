Playing With Heart - What Did We Learn from the Wake Forest Win over Virginia Tech
Welcome back to What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, my weekly article, a two-year-long tradition on other sites now, begins, where at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn". An opinionated editorial, detailing what Demon Deacon fans can take away from the week before, that might not show up in the box score.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons held on against the Virginia Tech Hokies for their first ACC win of the season, and the first conference win of the Jake Dickert era. Both marks that pre-season seemed would be far-fetched, or at least too tough to come by in year one.
Still, though, to show the adversity of being able to fight through a tough loss at the hands of the referees against Georgia Tech, and to be able to handle their first road trip of the season, speaks a lot about the culture in Winston-Salem.
Something is being built in the Dickert era, and while it's too early to tell if it will be anything worthwhile, for now, there is at least something to hang your hat on.
Brick by Brick
Many teams play uninspired football, and this is becoming increasingly common in the age of NIL athletics. Some teams simply lack the capabilities to keep up with others, especially in a power conference like the ACC.
There is one thing, however, that money can't buy, and that's team culture. That is something that must be instilled in the locker room, on the practice field, while no one is watching, and in the long hours of the film room, where game prep takes place. For all the pageantry that is college football, the difference between a mediocre team and a good team is the work that fans barely know happens around the country.
That's where Dickert's squad has shone this season. Sure, they have ultra-talented players at specific positions on the field, but overall, they are one of the least talented rosters in the conference. That isn't a slight either; it was the hand Dickert was dealt when he took over the job, and he knew what he was walking into when he accepted his new role.
The difference is the buy-in, the "forged in darkness" mentality that he says will surround his team, his culture. That is something NIL can't provide, and only specific coaches can offer around the country, let alone in the first year of one of the toughest ACC jobs. To be where they are now, with the roster and the schedule, is great, but man, something really special could be coming for the Demon Deacons.