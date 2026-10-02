Rival Report - Analyzing the Key Cardinal Players
In this story:
After a major win on Saturday, the Demon Deacons are looking to keep the ball rolling against the Stanford Cardinal. If Wake Forest wants to continue its strong ACC play, this home matchup is a great place to do so. In preparation for the game, here is a look at the key Cardinal players to watch on Saturday.
Key Stanford Players
1. QB - #8 Davis Warren
Davis Warren is a pocket threat for any defense he plays against. In his previous matchup against Georgia Tech, Warren threw for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns. Even when the rushing room struggled, the Cardinal offense was still able to produce at a high level because of Warren. The Michigan transfer is looking to continue his great play against the Deacs on Saturday.
2. WR - #0 Caden High
Caden High is a house call receiver. All eyes should be fixed on High when he runs deep routes. Averaging 17.1 yards per reception, Caden High can be a catalyzing wideout. In his last matchup, High caught four receptions for 121 yards. He also had two receiving touchdowns in the 7-point win.
3. RB - #20 Micah Ford
While the rushing room for the Cardinal has been stagnant, Micah Ford is the most notable name to look out for on Saturday. In the opening matchup against Hawaii, Micah Ford rushed for a whopping three touchdowns. On top of that, Ford also tacked on 99 rushing yards.
4. LB - #35 Matt Rose
Matt Rose is the backbone of the Cardinal defense. Totalling 38 tackles, 20 of those being solo tackles, Matt Rose has been a consistent force for the defense all season.
5. S - #6 Darrius Davis
Darrius Davis is a ball hawk. Lining up at safety, Davis has been a sneaky threat to opposing quarterbacks. Picking off the Blue Devils a couple of weeks ago, Davis found ways to make crucial plays.
6. K - #13 Emmet Kenney
Emmet Kenney has been perfect thus far on extra points. Kenney will be a name to watch for the rest of the season. He has only attempted one kick he has missed, yet he has only made a season-long 30-yard field goal. His furthest career kick is 52 yards.
The Demon Deacons have an opportunity to make some noise on Saturday. Wake Forest has dreams of being ranked, and they need to continue to build their resume up a little more. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Keylor is a sophomore at Wake Forest University. He is studying finance and statistics, yet he still has a keen interest in Demon Deacons sports. Growing up in the college town of Knoxville, Tennessee, Keylor found himself drawn to a variety of athletics. He channeled that passion into his high school athletic program, announcing, broadcasting, and interviewing every sport. As a writer for Wake Forest Demon Deacon On SI, Keylor will cover football, basketball, and baseball, but he is also looking forward to covering volleyball.Follow KeylorPiers