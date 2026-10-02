Rival Report - Analyzing the Key Cardinal Players

After a major win on Saturday, the Demon Deacons are looking to keep the ball rolling against the Stanford Cardinal. If Wake Forest wants to continue its strong ACC play, this home matchup is a great place to do so. In preparation for the game, here is a look at the key Cardinal players to watch on Saturday.

Key Stanford Players

1. QB - #8 Davis Warren

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis Warren is a pocket threat for any defense he plays against. In his previous matchup against Georgia Tech, Warren threw for 396 yards and 3 touchdowns. Even when the rushing room struggled, the Cardinal offense was still able to produce at a high level because of Warren. The Michigan transfer is looking to continue his great play against the Deacs on Saturday.

2. WR - #0 Caden High

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Caden High (0) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caden High is a house call receiver. All eyes should be fixed on High when he runs deep routes. Averaging 17.1 yards per reception, Caden High can be a catalyzing wideout. In his last matchup, High caught four receptions for 121 yards. He also had two receiving touchdowns in the 7-point win.

3. RB - #20 Micah Ford

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the rushing room for the Cardinal has been stagnant, Micah Ford is the most notable name to look out for on Saturday. In the opening matchup against Hawaii, Micah Ford rushed for a whopping three touchdowns. On top of that, Ford also tacked on 99 rushing yards.

4. LB - #35 Matt Rose

Aug 29, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal linebacker Matt Rose (35) during the third quarter against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Rose is the backbone of the Cardinal defense. Totalling 38 tackles, 20 of those being solo tackles, Matt Rose has been a consistent force for the defense all season.

5. S - #6 Darrius Davis

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (6) reacts to his interception with linebacker Omar Staples (45) against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darrius Davis is a ball hawk. Lining up at safety, Davis has been a sneaky threat to opposing quarterbacks. Picking off the Blue Devils a couple of weeks ago, Davis found ways to make crucial plays.

6. K - #13 Emmet Kenney

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Emmet Kenney (13) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmet Kenney has been perfect thus far on extra points. Kenney will be a name to watch for the rest of the season. He has only attempted one kick he has missed, yet he has only made a season-long 30-yard field goal. His furthest career kick is 52 yards.

The Demon Deacons have an opportunity to make some noise on Saturday. Wake Forest has dreams of being ranked, and they need to continue to build their resume up a little more. In order to do that, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.