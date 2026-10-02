Deacs Make Massive Jump in This Week’s ACC Power Rankings

Whoa! Don't look now, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 1-1 ACC) jumped six spots in this week's ACC Football Power Rankings. This puts the Deacs as the second-ranked team among the league's 17 teams.

This is what happens when a team gets a critical road win against a ranked team, a feat Jake Dickert has now done for the second time in his two years in Winston-Salem. The first one came last year when Wake beat Virginia in Charlottesville.

In addition to Wake's big move, Virginia Tech dropped four spots. The Hurricanes were once again unanimously ranked No. 1. In fact, the gap between Miami and No. 2 Wake is huge; the Deacs' average rank was 4.2, but that was enough to give them the second spot. That's because of a five-team bottleneck, with average rankings ranging from 4.2 to 5.1.

For the first time this season, Stanford is no longer the last team in the rankings. In fact, the Cardinal moved up to No. 14. This week's bottom dweller is Syracuse, though Boston College and Georgia Tech are just slightly ahead.

Wake Forest has started the season at 3-1, with a decisive win over Akron in Week One, a double-OT thriller on the road against Purdue in Week Two, a loss to then-No. 5 Miami in Week Three, and then the win over Louisville last week.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Each week, our editorial staff of ten writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. We tabulate all the votes and determine the weekly power rankings.

Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:

2026 ACC Power Rankings – Week 5

Miami is the top team by a long shot. This week, the next tier is the five teams ranked No. 2-No. 6 - Wake Forest, SMU, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Duke. Then there's another large group in the middle of the pack, followed by the four teams mentioned above that make up the bottom tier.

Week 5 Power Rankings Highlights

Miami remains in the top spot. No other team received a first-place vote.

Syracuse is now No. 17.

Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Stanford also received last-place votes.

Wake Forest had the largest jump, moving up six spots.

Virginia Tech fell the furthest, moving down four spots.

Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest rankings; Florida State had the most, with an 11-point spread.

Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Duke (7), Pittsburgh (6), Stanford (6), and Virginia Tech (6).

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Syracuse (1-2, 0-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: at UConn

16. Boston College (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost to Virginia Tech14-21

This Week: at SMU

15. Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13

Highest Ranking: #13

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Lost at Stanford 27-34

This Week: Bye Week

14. Stanford (2-2, 1-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 17

Highest Ranking: #11

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Georgia Tech 34-27

This Week: at Wake Forest

13. NC State (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14

Highest Ranking: #12

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Beat App State 41-31

This Week: vs. Louisville

12. California (2-2, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #15

Last Week: Lost to Clemson 10-24

This Week: at UNLV

11. Florida State (2-2, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11

Highest Ranking: #6

Lowest Ranking: #17

Last Week: Beat Central Arkansas 34-7

This Week: vs. Virginia

10. North Carolina (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12

Highest Ranking: #10

Lowest Ranking: #12

Last Week: Bye Week

This Week: vs. Notre Dame

9. Clemson (3-1, 2-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9

Highest Ranking: #7

Lowest Ranking: #11

Last Week: Beat California 24-10

This Week: vs. Miami

8. Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat Boston College 21-14

This Week: vs. Pittsburgh

7. Virginia (3-1, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6

Highest Ranking: #3

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Delaware 42-3

This Week: at Florida State

6. Duke (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #9

Last Week: Beat William & Mary 62-7

This Week: Bye Week

5. Pittsburgh (4-0, 1-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #8

Last Week: Beat Bucknell 59-0

This Week: at Virginia Tech

4. Louisville (2-2, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Lost to Wake Forest 27-30

This Week: at NC State

3. #21 SMU (3-1, 1-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #7

Last Week: Beat Missouri State

This Week: vs. Boston College

2. Wake Forest (3-1, 1-1)

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert reacts to a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8

Highest Ranking: #2

Lowest Ranking: #6

Last Week: Beat Louisville 30-27

This Week: vs. Stanford

1. #4 Miami (4-0, 2-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1

Highest Ranking: #1

Lowest Ranking: #1

Last Week: Beat Central Michigan 52-3

This Week: at Clemson

Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.

How Do Other On SI Sites See the ACC?

We aren't the only On SI site ranking the ACC this week. Georgia Tech On SI, Virginia On SI, and Virginia Tech On SI have ACC Football Power Rankings this week. Check out their rankings here to see how they compare with our staff's rankings:



- Georgia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 4

- Virginia On SI - Wake Forest No. 4

- Virginia Tech On SI - Wake Forest No. 2

What's Next

Wake Forest hosts Stanford on Saturday, October 3, at 12 pm ET. The game will air on The ACC Network.