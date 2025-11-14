Rival Report - The Tar Heels That Could Trouble the Demon Deacons
Following a major upset of the ACC giant, Virginia, the Demon Deacons return home for a matchup against the UNC Tar Heels. With a bowl already secured, the Deacs look to continue this great season with a win against one of the greatest coaches to ever do it, Bill Belichick.
1. QB - #7 Gio Lopez
This lefty is not afraid of taking the big hits. Transferring from South Alabama, Lopez has held his own against a difficult ACC. Gio Lopez looks to dump the ball low and let his receivers work in open space. His ability to throw the ball under pressure is also quite commendable. Lopez's decision-making will be tested throughout the game, and the Demon Deacons will likely send pressure his way to compromise his progressions.
2. WR - #1 Jordan Shipp
Jordan Shipp is a name many will hear on the speakers of Allegacy Stadium on Saturday. With 40 receptions for 467 yards, the Tar Heels run varying styles of play to keep Shipp constantly involved. Overall, UNC loves to get Jordan Shipp in the open field. When he is not running seam-beating drags and hitches, Shipp is heavily utilized in dumps out to the flats. Shipp will be targeted frequently in this contest.
3. RB - #12 Demon June
The home-grown freshman from Jacksonville, North Carolina, has been a force this season. Averaging a stout 6.3 yards per carry, Demon June has been a threat to defenses all year. The Tar Heels aren't afraid to utilize him in the pass game, even breaking out a 72 receiving touchdown against Syracuse. Wake Forest has done a great job in limiting rush opportunities for solid running backs, and this performance must continue to halt June's performance on Saturday.
4. LB - #7 Khmori House
Khmori House leads the Tar Heels in tackles thus far, and it has not been remotely close. Totalling 59 tackles and a game-sealing pick in the previous game against Stanford, House has been making noise on the defensive end for UNC.
5. DL - #9 Melkart Abou Jaoude
Standing at a whopping 6'5", Melkart Abou Jaoude has been a menace on the outside defensive line. On top of drawing double teams on the line, Jaoude has also accounted for 10 sacks and 20 solo tackles. Melkart Abou Jaoude also forced a fumble against Syracuse, aiding in their 17-point victory.
The Demon Deacons have a great shot of keeping the ball rolling on Saturday. North Carolina has had trouble this season running the ball and covering the flats. Luckily for Wake Forest, rushing and short passes seem to be Coach Dickert's specialties this season. If the Demon Deacons want to please the Winston-Salem crowd, they need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.