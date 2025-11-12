What to Expect from Wake's Tussle with the Tar Heels
Following Wake Forest's 16–9 upset over No. 12 Virginia, they have their historic rival next on the docket. The UNC Tar Heels and Head Coach Bill Belichick have found a deposit of momentum, and aren't the "easy win" they once were. Here's what to expect for this weekend.
The Unorthodox Deacs
Somehow, some way, Wake Forest continues to be a player in the ACC. While they had just 64 passing yards and zero offensive touchdowns last week, they got the job done.
The offensive numbers look abysmal, and they are—to an extent. However, on the tape, there are promising signs for this weekend's tussle with the Tar Heels.
There were big play opportunities, both on the ground and through the air. On several occasions, the deep ball almost connected and would have quickly put Virginia out of reach. On the ground, Demond Claiborne was close to busting a handful of runs for touchdowns. While he didn't, Coach Dickert said he is confident the moment is coming.
Defensively, the synopsis is short and sweet: the Demon Deacons are nationally superb. They continue to stand tall and bail out the offense in times of desperate need. They immediately put their woes against Florida State behind them and forced Virginia into their worst turnover margin (-3) of the season. The takeaways might not be as plentiful this weekend, but their core identity should remain dominant.
The special teams tides began to turn against SMU when Connor Calvert connected from 50 yards to walk off the Mustangs. Against the Wahoos, he hit from 40, 49, and 50, a dramatic improvement from earlier in the season. Then, of course, Carlos Hernandez completely changed the course of the game in Charlottesville when he took a punt 88 yards for six—the second longest return in program history.
The last five games between Wake Forest and North Carolina were decided by one possession, making the special teams improvements very timely.
The Belichick-Led Tar Heels
They were the early-season laughing stock after getting trampled by TCU and UCF, but now they have teams quietly fearing them. The Tar Heels are a goal-line fumble and failed two-point conversion away from being 6–3 and 4–1 in the ACC. They have two consecutive wins under their belt, and have just the Big Four opponents left to sink their heels into.
In their last four games, UNC has allowed no more than 21 points. Over the entire course of the season, they have the second-most sacks in the ACC (26). However, Wake Forest has allowed the third fewest in the conference (12). Both teams are also top-five in points allowed. The Demon Deacons have forced the most fumbles in the ACC (9), but the Tar Heels are just behind them with eight
To further the comparison between North Carolina and Wake Forest, they both have an ace up their sleeve. They may not be having the most consistent seasons, but they have very similar names: Demond Claiborne and Demon June. We all know about Claiborne's pro-level abilities, but the UNC freshman has substantial potential as well.
June averages over six yards per carry and has two games with a touchdown and over 100 yards. Jake Dickert has him on his radar, and he is definitely a player to plan on keeping in the bottle.
North Carolina and Wake Forest play their opponents close, and there is no reason to expect this weekend's contest to go differently. Perhaps, a few big plays by either team will be the difference maker—like Carlos Hernandez's punt return touchdown—but the stats predict a tight one.