Rival Report: Western Carolina
The rosters are set, and the Demon Deacons are looking to continue the season with back-to-back dubs in Allegacy Stadium. While the defense is riding the high of a solid 9 points allowed game, the Demon Deacons have much to prove in this upcoming game. To overcome doubt, the Demon Deacons must know their assignments. As students and fans flood into Allegacy, here are the players you need to know on the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Western Carolina Key Offensive Players
1. QB - #17 Bennett Judy
The dual-threat QB lit up the field against Gardner-Webb last week. Judy has no problem, nor fear, releasing the ball deep to his receivers. One attribute that stood out in the game was his ability to stay calm and collected when the pocket looked to be breaking down. If he saw a route, he stepped up and made the play to move the chains.
Judy also took ample opportunities to make a play with his legs, scoring the Catamounts' two touchdowns on the ground. The Catamounts like to play wide and will stretch the Demon Deacon offense more than their previous matchup against Kennesaw State.
2. RB - #1 Patrick Boyd Jr.
Because of how stretched the field is in wide formations, the Catamounts can pressure teams unable to load the box with Patrick Boyd Jr.. With his speed, usefulness in the pass game, and, more importantly, his ability to make impactful plays in the open field, solid tackling must be on the Demon Deacon's radar.
In a game where the Deacs struggled to tackle, especially running backs, Wake Forest must stay fundamental in securing tackles. Another running back to look out for is Camury Reid, who acts as their power back in goal-line formations. Reid totalled two touchdowns on just seven yards.
3. WR - #16 James Tyre
James Tyre has some serious speed to him. Lined up as a returner and receiver, the open field is a weapon Tyre wields with ease. Scoring his first career touchdown last game, anticipate him being heavily involved in this upcoming game. Additionally, be on the lookout for Malik Knight on deep balls, as he racked in a 69-yard bomb from Bennett Judy late in the last game.
Western Carolina Key Defensive Players:
4. LB - #5 Hayward McQueen Jr.
McQueen Jr. led the Catamounts in tackles, totaling 15. Additionally, Western Carolina was able to score back-to-back touchdowns with McQueen Jr.’s forced fumble in the first half. This helped Western Carolina in creating a 35-7 point lead.
5. DB - #12 Hasaan Sykes
In a stout first half for Western Carolina, Sykes was a key player. Intercepting the pass and flipping the field position, Hasaan Sykes wiped all momentum from Gardner Webb. As Ashford takes on a new assignment of likely throwing the ball deep, he needs to keep his eyes on Hassan Sykes.
6. LB - #4 Jordan Thompson
Apart from playing coverage and securing tackles, Jordan Thompson has an eye for the ball. Seeming to be right in the mix of most plays, Thompson is a game-changing player that the Deacs must watch out for. As a threat in the blitz, Thompson had a seven-yard sack that halted the flowing drive Gardner-Webb was performing.
Ultimately, the high-powered offense of Western Carolina will face a stout Demon Deacon defense. The Deacs had lots of trouble last week moving the ball. Additionally, the Catamounts had trouble covering receivers all in the second half last week. After starting the game up 35-7, the Catamounts fell to Gardner-Webb 52-45. This game is beyond winnable for the Deacs, but, as always, the Demon Deacons need to maintain composure, play with confidence, and always read the Rival Report.