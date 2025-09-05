Wake Forest Player Profiles - Week Two
While the question remains for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons about how their offense will respond to a slugfest of a week one win, head coach Jake Dickert highlighted some defensive players in his weekly press conference.
The majority of his press conference was spent highlighting the defense and the job they did to allow the team to come away with a 10-9 win in week one, knowing that no matter how good or bad the offense is, if you don't have a defense that can perform, it doesn't matter.
Langston Hardy and Zamari Stevenson will be the focal points of today's player profiles, allowing Demon Deacon fans to get to know the members of their defensive unit better.
Joining His Brother
Hardy is a new addition to the Demon Deacons this season, transferring in to play under coach Dickert, after spending the last three seasons with the UConn Huskies. For Hardy, though, the chance to play here was easy, joining his little brother Camden, a redshirt freshman.
The defensive end comes from a football family. His father, Kevin, was a Pro Bowl NFL-caliber linebacker during his playing days. While seeing limited action in his first two seasons with the Huskies, Hardy finally got the chance to break out last season, and he didn't squander his opportunity.
He finished the 2024 season playing in 12 games and recorded 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and also had a big man interception. Against big-time opponents, Hardy didn't shy away either, recording four tackles and a tackle for loss against Maryland and a pick-six for 64 yards against Duke.
Now in Winston-Salem, he joins a veteran defense and looks to remain a key part of their success in 2025.
One Of The Youngest Starters
Stevenson is one of the few sophomores who starts on the defense besides an otherwise old group of players, and he has earned his spot rightfully so. A two-way star in high school, he broke out in his senior season, finishing as one of the top recruits in North Carolina.
Despite his limited playing time the last three seasons, when he got in the previous season, he didn't waste any opportunities—finishing with 29 tackles and one tackle for loss and getting his first career interception against Stanford.
Now, as the nickelback, the coaching staff will look to continue to rely on Stevenson as he continues growing this season, hoping he can be one of the top players in a secondary filled with talent and experience.
The Demon Deacons will host the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. CT.