Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs Western Carolina
With Week 2 fast approaching for the Demon Deacons, there's one question on everyone's mind concerning Wake Forest Football in their game against the Western Carolina
Catamounts. How will the depth chart change if star running back, Demond Claiborne, is unable to suit up?
Losing Claiborne is already a huge loss for an offense such as Wake Forest's. Combine that with losing your starting left guard, Clinton Richard, within the final plays of the game vs Kennesaw State, and you could get a recipe for disaster.
As of right now, it sounds like Head Coach Jake Dickert plans to have Claiborne suit up. While the senior sustained a rib injury last Friday, Dickert explained to the media on Wednesday that the running back's recovery was progressing nicely as the week progressed.
If Claiborne is unable to suit up, the head coach said that he has confidence in his running back room to have a "next man up" mentality.
"Well, I think it's a good lesson for every position," Dickert said. "What Ty Clark did in the moment—going from thinking he's getting 10 reps to getting 45—was important. Really glad Jamario's here. He gives us another great runner and a spark. It's just another example to everybody on the team: regardless of your role right now, are you preparing like you're the guy?"
As for the offensive line, Dickert mentioned earlier this week that George Steih would get the start at left guard for this coming weekend. The head coach spoke highly of Richard, who had battled for and eventually earned the starting position during fall camp.
"Now, you want a story about Clint Richards?," Dickert asked. "He finished the game with a broken foot. He did it about two plays before the end. He was out there for victory formation, and he was out there to finish the third-down play. I'm disappointed for that young man because he has worked tirelessly hard to get to this point."
With guys filling in gaps at the running back and left guard positions, two football positions that are intertwined in a variety of ways, fans can expect a Wake Forest offense that looks a little different compared to last week's starting 11.
Offense
QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella
RB
#1 Demond Claiborne (Questionable)
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III
WR-X
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley
WR-Z
#7 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin
WR-SL
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
#9 Sawyer Racanelli
TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson
LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#73 George Steih
LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
#65 Clinton Richard (OUT, broken foot)
C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae
RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines
RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo
Defense
LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee
DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba
NT
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving
RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton
WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco
MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano
STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson
CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams
CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West
FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue
#23 Braylon Johnson
SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin
Special Teams
PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis
KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert
P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis
LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour
PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez