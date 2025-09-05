Deacons Daily

Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs Western Carolina

Who replaces who with the injuries that Wake Forest sustained last week vs Kennesaw State? Will the Demon Deacons "next man up" mentality prove successful?

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
With Week 2 fast approaching for the Demon Deacons, there's one question on everyone's mind concerning Wake Forest Football in their game against the Western Carolina
Catamounts. How will the depth chart change if star running back, Demond Claiborne, is unable to suit up?

Losing Claiborne is already a huge loss for an offense such as Wake Forest's. Combine that with losing your starting left guard, Clinton Richard, within the final plays of the game vs Kennesaw State, and you could get a recipe for disaster.

Jan 25, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; New Wake Forest Demon Deacons football coach Jake Dickert speaks to the fans during the first half between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Duke Blue Devils at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As of right now, it sounds like Head Coach Jake Dickert plans to have Claiborne suit up. While the senior sustained a rib injury last Friday, Dickert explained to the media on Wednesday that the running back's recovery was progressing nicely as the week progressed.

If Claiborne is unable to suit up, the head coach said that he has confidence in his running back room to have a "next man up" mentality.

"Well, I think it's a good lesson for every position," Dickert said. "What Ty Clark did in the moment—going from thinking he's getting 10 reps to getting 45—was important. Really glad Jamario's here. He gives us another great runner and a spark. It's just another example to everybody on the team: regardless of your role right now, are you preparing like you're the guy?"

As for the offensive line, Dickert mentioned earlier this week that George Steih would get the start at left guard for this coming weekend. The head coach spoke highly of Richard, who had battled for and eventually earned the starting position during fall camp.

"Now, you want a story about Clint Richards?," Dickert asked. "He finished the game with a broken foot. He did it about two plays before the end. He was out there for victory formation, and he was out there to finish the third-down play. I'm disappointed for that young man because he has worked tirelessly hard to get to this point."

With guys filling in gaps at the running back and left guard positions, two football positions that are intertwined in a variety of ways, fans can expect a Wake Forest offense that looks a little different compared to last week's starting 11.

Offense

QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella

RB
#1 Demond Claiborne (Questionable)
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III

WR-X
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley

WR-Z
#7 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin

WR-SL
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
#9 Sawyer Racanelli

TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson

LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#73 George Steih

LG
#73 George Steih
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
#65 Clinton Richard (OUT, broken foot)

C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae

RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines

RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo

Defense

LDE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee

DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba

NT
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving

RDE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton

WLB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco

MLB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano

STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson

CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams

CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West

FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue
#23 Braylon Johnson

SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin

Special Teams

PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis

KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert

P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis

LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour

PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes

KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez

