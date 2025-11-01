Wake Forest Can Go Bowling with a Win; Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) look to make it four straight wins when they travel to Tallahassee to take on a formidable Florida State team, despite the Seminole's abysmal record.
Wake Forest has won three consecutive games. In fact, the wins at Virginia Tech and Oregon State were there Homecomings. Last week, the win over SMU was Homecoming for the Deacs. And guess what? Saturday is Homecoming in Tallahassee. Does Wake own Homecoming this season? Perhaps!
Our staff is, once again, evenly split on their thoughts about the game with FSU. Exactly half of our team (6) has picked Florida State, while the other half (6) picked the Deacs.
Last week, no one really came close. We had all predicted a lot more points than the 25 total that were scored. But Keylor did come the closest, picking the Deacs to win 24-20. Several of us are now at 6-1 on the year. Sean has the advantage having picked the closest score twice. Keylor and I have both picked the closest once, so we are behind Sean. I have the slight edge for second place because my total point differential is 13 points lower than Keylor's.
This week, we predict a another close game. The average point differential is just 4.5 points. We also predict a relatively low-scoring game, as our average total points is right at 45 points.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Nine
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Sean
6
1
2
124
2
Barry
6
1
1
146
3
Keylor
6
1
1
159
4 (tie)
JD
6
1
0
137
5 (tie)
Ryder
6
1
0
137
6
Carson
5
2
2
111
7
Brett
5
2
2
129
8
Blake
5
2
1
113
9
Justin*
4
0
0
63
10
Evan*
4
1
0
110
11
Andrew
4
3
0
161
12
Ian*
2
0
0
48
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Florida State
Andrew Bauhs (4-3) - Florida State 26-17
Barry Lewis (6-1; one closest prediction) - Florida State 28-24
Blake Robison (5-2; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-20
Brett Gibbons (5-2; two closest predictions) - Florida State 24-20
Carson Wersal (5-2; two closest predictions) - Florida State 29-24
Evan Harris* (4-1) - Wake Forest 13-10
Ian Napetian* (2-0), Wake Forest 27-23
JD Andress (6-1) - Wake Forest 21-20
Justin Kontul* (4-0) - Florida State 24-21
Keylor Piers (6-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 24-23
Ryder Solberg (6-1) - Wake Forest 27-17
Sean Kennedy (6-1; two closest predictions) -Florida State 27-24
*Evan. Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November . It will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee and can be seen on the ACC Network.