Wake Forest Can Go Bowling with a Win; Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons travel to Tallahassee in an ACC matchup with bowl eligibility at stake.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen celebrates after the walk-off win against SMU. With a on Saturday, the Deacs can go bowling this postseason.
Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen celebrates after the walk-off win against SMU. With a on Saturday, the Deacs can go bowling this postseason. / Evan Harris - Wake Forest On SI
7:30 p.m. EST. 889. OFFICIAL WFU @ FSU Matchup. 804. . 3–4 (0–4 ACC). 5–2 (2–2 ACC). ACC Network. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) look to make it four straight wins when they travel to Tallahassee to take on a formidable Florida State team, despite the Seminole's abysmal record.

Wake Forest has won three consecutive games. In fact, the wins at Virginia Tech and Oregon State were there Homecomings. Last week, the win over SMU was Homecoming for the Deacs. And guess what? Saturday is Homecoming in Tallahassee. Does Wake own Homecoming this season? Perhaps!

Our staff is, once again, evenly split on their thoughts about the game with FSU. Exactly half of our team (6) has picked Florida State, while the other half (6) picked the Deacs.

Last week, no one really came close. We had all predicted a lot more points than the 25 total that were scored. But Keylor did come the closest, picking the Deacs to win 24-20. Several of us are now at 6-1 on the year. Sean has the advantage having picked the closest score twice. Keylor and I have both picked the closest once, so we are behind Sean. I have the slight edge for second place because my total point differential is 13 points lower than Keylor's.

This week, we predict a another close game. The average point differential is just 4.5 points. We also predict a relatively low-scoring game, as our average total points is right at 45 points.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Nine

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Sean

6

1

2

124

2

Barry

6

1

1

146

3

Keylor

6

1

1

159

4 (tie)

JD

6

1

0

137

5 (tie)

Ryder

6

1

0

137

6

Carson

5

2

2

111

7

Brett

5

2

2

129

8

Blake

5

2

1

113

9

Justin*

4

0

0

63

10

Evan*

4

1

0

110

11

Andrew

4

3

0

161

12

Ian*

2

0

0

48

* Writers who joined the staff after Week One

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella
Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Steele Pizzella (6) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (4-3) - Florida State 26-17
Barry Lewis (6-1; one closest prediction) - Florida State 28-24
Blake Robison (5-2; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 27-20
Brett Gibbons (5-2; two closest predictions) - Florida State 24-20
Carson Wersal (5-2; two closest predictions) - Florida State 29-24
Evan Harris* (4-1) - Wake Forest 13-10
Ian Napetian* (2-0), Wake Forest 27-23
JD Andress (6-1) - Wake Forest 21-20
Justin Kontul* (4-0) - Florida State 24-21
Keylor Piers (6-1; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 24-23
Ryder Solberg (6-1) - Wake Forest 27-17
Sean Kennedy (6-1; two closest predictions) -Florida State 27-24

*Evan. Ian, and Justin joined our team after the season began.

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

What's Next?

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November . It will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee and can be seen on the ACC Network.

