The ACC has announced Week 13 kickoff times. The Demon Deacons will face in-state Duke for their final regular-season matchup at Allegacy Financial Stadium on November 28. The game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, or the ACC Network.

These two teams have plenty of history, as they have faced each other 105 times, making this matchup the 106th all-time meeting. Duke leads the series with 62 wins, and they also have the most recent victory in the series. They handily beat the Deacons at home last season, scoring 49 points behind the great play of quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Nate Sheppard. Now ranked at No. 11 in the country, Wake will hope to flex their muscles in this rivalry, while Duke hopes to play spoiler for the Deacons' CFP chances.

Duke's Stellar Season

Last season, the Blue Devils felt robbed after being left out of the College Football Playoff despite winning the ACC Championship. They hoped to take that frustration and channel it into an even better season for this season. So far, Duke has succeeded, and Coach Manny Diaz has led this team to another very promising season. Duke started the season 4-0, which included great wins at Illinois and at home against Stanford. Their hot start was cooled off when they took a tough loss to Georgia Tech, a team that is currently tied for last place in the ACC.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

They followed that up with another devastating loss against rival UNC at home. Despite these road bumps, Duke stayed the course and won their next three games, including two away fixtures at NC State and Virginia. In addition, the Blue Devils are coming off a close loss against No. 7-ranked Miami. Before they play the Demon Deacons, Duke has a home game against Clemson, a game where they hope they can gain some momentum.

Much of Duke's success can be attributed to star running back Nate Sheppard. He was a standout last season as a freshman, but he has taken his game to new heights, already scoring 23 touchdowns so far. He will hope to bring the Blue Devils back to the ACC Championship, a feat that's still not out of the realm of possibility.

2026 Schedule: Wake Forest Football

Sept. 3 vs. Akron (W, 38-16)

Sept. 12 at Purdue (W, 38-36, 2OT)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 5 Miami (L, 33-20)

Sept. 26 at No. 16 Louisville (W, 30-27)

Oct. 3 vs. Stanford (W, 57-3)

Oct. 10 at NC State, (W, 38-14)

Oct. 17 at Cal, (W, 41-7)

Oct. 31 vs. Virginia, (W, 51-7)

Nov. 7 vs. Merrimack, (W 77-0)

Nov. 14 at SMU, (W, 49-7)

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech, 12 Noon ET on ESPN

Nov. 28 vs. Duke, 3 or 3:30 ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network

What's Next for Wake

The Deacons are awaiting a matchup against Georgia Tech this weekend in Atlanta. They have recently been moved up to No. 11 in the country, placing them in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today. If they continue their dominance, then they will be playing meaningful postseason football, an incredible feat only 12 teams in the country can claim.