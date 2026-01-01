Here's How to Watch Wake Forest Football's Mayo Bowl Matchup vs. Mississippi State

The culmination of an outstanding Wake Forest Football season has led to the Demon Deacons' berth in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against SEC foe Mississippi State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Demon Deacons Head Coach Jake Dickert, fresh off a new contract extension, has had unprecedented success during his first season in Winston-Salem. Dickert led the program to eight wins, becoming the most successful first-year head coach in program history.

One thing that Dickert has not done, though, is win a bowl game as head coach of a program. In two attempts at Washington State, Dickert lost in both the 2021 Sun Bowl and the 2022 LA Bowl. After qualifying for the 2024 Holiday Bowl with Washington State, Dickert left the Cougars before the game was played to become head coach of the Demon Deacons.

Dickert and the Deacs have an interesting opponent in the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who went 5-7 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) this season. Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown for over 2,400 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Head Coach Jeff Lebby was able to earn a win over a ranked team this season, beating the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils in early September.

Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State - Game Details

Date: Friday, January 2nd, 2026

Kickoff Time: 8:00 P.M. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (capacity 74,867)

Television: ESPN with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

Radio: Wake Forest Radio Network with Stan Cotten (Play-by-Play), Lary Sorensen (Analyst), and Dave Goren (Sideline Reporter)

Local: WBRF-FM 98.1 | WPOL 1340 AM / WPOL 103.5 FM

SiriusXM: 382

Internet: 972

Web: GoDeacs.com

Series History: Mississippi State leads series, 1-0

Last meeting: Mississippi State won, 23-17, on December 30th, 2011 (Music City Bowl)

Rewind The Tape

Mississippi State linebacker Cameron Lawrence (10) tackles Wake Forest running back Brandon Pendergrass (22) during the first half of the Music City Bowl at LP Field Dec. 30, 2011. Mississippi State defeated Wake Forest 23-17 before 55,208 fans. | Sanford Myers / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wake Forest and Mississippi State have only met a single time in series history, at the 2011 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium (formerly LP Field) in Nashville, Tennessee. Eager to finish with a winning season record, both teams entered the game at 6-6, with the Bulldogs emerging victorious, 23-17.

The star of the day was Mississippi State running back Vick Ballard, who rushed for two touchdowns and 180 yards off of just 14 carries. Ballard broke free for a 60-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, putting the score tied at 7-7, and the Bulldogs wouldn't look back.

From there, the Bulldogs maintained the lead through scores by wideout Arceto Clark and a 33-yard field goal by kicker Derek Depasquale. The Demon Deacons were able to make it into a one-score ballgame behind a goal-line rush for a touchdown by fullback Tommy Bohanon in the third quarter, but the game was soon put away by Ballard.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ballard cut inside his offensive line, found a hole in the Demon Deacon secondary, and was able to burst out to a 72-yard touchdown run. Down two scores, the Deacs had a tall task in front of them- first settling for a 46-yard field goal by kicker Jimmy Newman.

On a final, two-minute drive, the Deacs found themselves on their own side of the field with a 4th & 7 situation, when quarterback Tanner Price couldn't connect with a receiver, turning the ball over and giving the Bulldogs the win.

