Wake Forest Dominates Outwest For Second Straight Win
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons continue to show they are one of the toughest teams in the country, and after a cross-country visit to Oregon, they took care of the Oregon State Beavers 39-14.
Even in the absence of starting quarterback Robby Ashford, the Deacs showed no struggles on offense, finding a way to dominate the Beavers in their home stadium, while showing stout defense, pitching a shutout until the final quarter of the matchup.
The Demon Deacons now move to 4-2 on the season and return home for a bye week, as they get to rest and prepare to welcome the SMU Mustangs to Winston-Salem.
Setting The Tone In The First Half
The Demon Deacons set the tone early in the contest, using only 1:22 of the clock and only needing three plays before Demond Purdie would find Chris Barnes for a 35-yard strike to put them on top with an 8-0 lead. The defense would follow suit, forcing a three-and-out to give the ball back to their offense.
Unfortunately for the Deacs, they would turn the ball over on downs. Still, a failed field goal attempt from the Beavers would put the ball back in the offense's hands, where they would need only two plays before Purdie would find a wide-open Micah Mays Jr. for a 52-yard touchdown, and he would walk into the endzone for a 15-0 lead.
The two offenses would exchange punts, stalled by the opposing defenses, but a Beavers' fumble would give the Deacs the ball back, where Purdie would find Barnes once again, this time for an 11-yard strike to make it 22-0. Once again, the defenses would exchange blows, but the Demon Deacons would get a field goal as time expired in the first half and take a 25-0 lead with them.
First Half Score: Wake Forest 25, Oregon State 0
Cruise Control
The second half would start with the stingy defense from the Demon Deacons still intact, but the offense would prevail on another big play, as Purdie found Barnes for a 55-yard touchdown with over six minutes left in the quarter, making it 32-0 and putting this one out of reach.
The Beavers wouldn't go down without a fight, though, and Cornell Hatcher Jr. would find an open lane and scamper in for a 29-yard rushing touchdown to make it 32-7. Demond Claiborne would take offense to it, though, and on the first play of their drive, scored a 66-yard rushing touchdown to make it 39-7.
The Deacs would allow a garbage time touchdown, though, and Gabarri Johnson would find David Wells Jr. for a 4-yard passing touchdown to make it 39-14. Purdie and the offense would just run down the clock, keeping the ball on the ground, to secure their fourth win of the season.
Final Score: Wake Forest 39, Oregon State 14
The Demon Deacons will be idle next week and return to action on Oct. 25 at home against the Mustangs.