Rival Report: Who Could Help the Beavers Down the Deacs?
Despite being winless on the season, the Oregon State Beavers have plenty of talent that can disrupt the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as they travel to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in program history.
Between a familiar face at quarterback, a national frontrunner in receiving categories, and boatloads of experience, the Beavers have a few names to know as gameday approaches.
Oregon State Key Players
1. QB- #6 Maalik Murphy
Maalik Murphy should be a familiar name to Demon Deacon fans, as the quarterback transferred to Oregon State after a year at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to a 23-17 win in Winston-Salem last year.
This year, though, Murphy has launched into the national leaders for passing yardage, ranking eighth in the country with 1,523 pass yards. Three receivers have over 200 receiving yards (#7 Trent Walker, #3 Taz Reddicks, and #1 David Wells Jr.), and each can break out at any moment.
Murphy has thrown for nine touchdowns to eight different receivers across the first half of the Beavers' season, and looks to take on a Demon Deacon secondary that has let up five passing touchdowns in as many games.
2. RB- #0 Anthony Hankerson
Hankerson has gotten the lion's share of touches from the backfield this season, rushing 107 times for 336 yards and two touchdowns. After transferring from Colorado after his sophomore campaign, the senior led the Beavers in rushing last year, reaching over the century mark in yards (1,082) and rushing for 15 touchdowns.
Hankerson has struggled this season, with a career low in yards per attempt (3.4). This is in part due to an inconsistent offensive line, which has featured nine different starters across its first six games. Nevertheless, Hankerson can rack up yardage and touchdowns in the backfield if given the opportunity.
His backup, #21 Cornell Hatcher Jr., has 26 rushing attempts throughout his first six games. He's rushed for 134 yards on the year and had a touchdown in the Beavers' 27-24 overtime loss to Houston two weeks ago.
3. WR- #7 Trent Walker
Walker, one of the five captains on the Oregon State squad, ranks third nationally in receptions (43) and fourth in the country in overall receiving yards (584), easily making him the main focus point in the Beavers' passing game.
Despite this, Walker has yet to find the paydirt this season, being held without a score in the first half of the Beavers' schedule. In fact, despite over 1,500 receiving yards to his name, Walker has only reached the endzone twice in his career, with both coming last season.
4. LB- #7 Dexter Foster
Coincidentally, you can expect the number 7 to be impactful on the defensive side, too. No, Walker is not playing a Travis Hunter-esque role; instead, the number is shared with the Beavers' leading tackler, Dexter Foster.
The sophomore, with 48 combined tackles on the season, has played in every game of his college career (18 appearances). A three-star recruit out of Portland, Oregon, Foster has the potential to disrupt the Demon Deacon offense.
5. DB- #17 Skyler Thomas
Leading the Beavers in consecutive starts for the program (18), Thomas has been a mainstay in the Oregon State secondary. The redshirt senior leads the Beavers in pass breakups (4) and co-leads in unassisted tackles (22, shared with DB #6 Jaheim Patterson).
Thomas also had an interception during the Beavers' 45-14 loss at Texas Tech earlier this season. As captain, the defensive back hopes to hold the Demon Deacons without too many scores- something the Beavers' defense has failed to do this season (least amount of opposing points: 27, against App State).
Wake Forest will look to escape the Pacific Northwest with a win on Saturday against the threatening Oregon State Beavers. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on The CW.