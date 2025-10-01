Wake Forest Primed for Coming-Out Party in First Road Game?
Earlier this season, it appeared Wake Forest's (2–2, 0–2 ACC) first road game of the season would be a lucky reprieve. However, the tables have quickly turned, and the underdog Demon Deacons have yet another challenge waiting for them in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Let's check out how these two teams match up.
The Revitalized Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies (2–3, 1–0 ACC) started 0–3 this season. Although two of those losses were against then-ranked South Carolina and now-ranked Vanderbilt, their crushing 45–26 loss to Old Dominion was the straw that got head coach Brent Pry fired.
Following the abrupt regime change, the rally effect kicked in. The Hokies won their last two games against Wofford and NC State, marking a night-and-day difference in performance. In their first three games, Virginia Tech's opponents averaged 448 yards per game. In the latter two, that figure was just 220.
The Hokies have a strong backbone, led by quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Terion Stewart. Over the past two contests, Drones recorded 515 total yards, 6 total touchdowns, and just one turnover. On the ground, Stewart had his first highlight performance against NC State: the redshirt senior transfer from Bowling Green ran the rock 15 times for 174 yards—against the same defense that kept Demond Claiborne in check for 35 yards.
Revenge on the Horizon?
Donavon Greene signed his letter of intent with Wake Forest on December 19, 2018. The four-star prospect played four seasons with the Deacs before entering the transfer portal after last December's coaching change.
Greene's 6'2", 210-pound frame perfectly fits the deep threat prototype, yet it never quite materialized in Winston-Salem. As you could've guessed, Donavon Greene now plays for the Virginia Tech Hokies. So far, he has 12 receptions, 222 yards, and 2 touchdowns.
He has been far from the Hokies' X factor this year, but it is a fun storyline to follow for Saturday. Perhaps Greene will fulfill his deep threat prophecy against his old team...
Hoes Do the Deacs Stack Up?
The hierarchy in college football, especially in the ACC, is complex. Wake Forest lost to NC State in a tale of two halves. NC State just lost to Virginia Tech, but Wake Forest had No. 16 Georgia Tech against the ropes. To put it plainly, there is no easy way to look at this matchup.
It would be remiss to say Wake Forest is a bad football team. They continue to put the pieces together, consistently showing signs of growth. Coach Dickert also said his team's breakout moment is coming soon, and his press conference prediction track record has been clean so far. On the flip side, it would also be negligent to write off Virginia Tech's success as a fluke—after all, they are favored over the Deacs.
Some could chalk up the Hokies' success to the spark of life that comes after a coaching change, but you could just as easily say the change unlocked the true identity of the team. The Demon Deacons are out for revenge and to make themselves known, while the Hokies intend to continue exceeding their low expectations.
Blake's Take: As things currently stand—assuming Demond Claiborne and Robby Ashford are healthy for game day—Wake Forest could pack a punch against Virginia Tech. From my perspective, this team is inching closer to that breakout Coach Dickert mentioned at Monday's press conference. The Hokies won't make it easy, but Wake Forest has something to prove this weekend. The Deacs had their flaws against Georgia Tech, but they also looked dominant at times. That must not be forgotten as we head into this weekend.
Saturday's matchup feels like a culminating moment for Wake Forest; if they leave Blacksburg with a convincing win, then the hope for the season will be as strong as ever. However, if the Demon Deacons falter against the Hokies, all the promising momentum comes tumbling down. It sounds sensationalistic, but it's true.